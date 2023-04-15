Drug-driver who was 16 times limit took cocaine after Scotland v Ukraine clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-driver who was 16 times limit took cocaine after Scotland v Ukraine clash

Steven Parkington was out with pals watching the World Cup qualifier in an Elgin pub when he was offered the cocaine.

By Kathryn Wylie
Steven Parkington leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Steven Parkington leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A builder who was caught driving at 16 times the cocaine limit had taken the drug after watching Scotland lose their World Cup qualifying clash with Ukraine.

Steven Parkington had been out with friends watching the match in an Elgin pub when he agreed to buy and consume cocaine.

He was “emboldened” by having had a good sleep and felt fine to drive the next morning, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said the 32-year-old’s blue Audi was stopped by police on the A941 North Street road near Morriston Road in Elgin at 10am on June 2 last year.

“Roadside checks were carried out, namely a drug swipe which the accused failed,” he said. “The vehicle was searched and a wrapped white substance was found which was tested and was cocaine.”

The 3.1 grams of Class A drug had a value of between £100 and £250.

Was drinking during match

Parkington pled guilty to driving with 800mcg of the cocaine breakdown Benzoylecgonine in one litre of blood, the legal limit being 50.

His defence agent Matthew O’Neill said: “He had been out with friends as the Scotland v Ukraine game had been taking place. He had met with friends to take in the match and whilst watching alcohol had been consumed by him.

“He had gone out, which was something he had not been doing much of at the time due to his circumstances being in a very tight spot.”

The solicitor explained Parkington’s eight-year-old business was struggling due to the effects of the pandemic.

He felt ’emboldened’ by good sleep

“That was something he was struggling with,” the solicitor added. “An individual within the locus where he was drinking had offered him a substance to purchase. He foolishly agreed to purchase it and did consume a large amount of that.

“He went home, he had a good sleep and the next morning he was travelling to his work. Emboldened by the sleep he had, he felt fit to be behind the wheel. The fact he was not became apparent to him quite quickly.”

The court heard he was now working full-time for a building firm, living with his parents again and generally doing much better

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Parkington, of Calcots Crescent, Elgin, £840 and banned him from driving for one year.

