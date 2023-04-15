Coronation Celebrations: Events in Moray, the Highlands and islands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Communities across the Highlands and Moray will gather to celebrate the coronation of King Charles next month.

For many people across it will be the first coronation they will see, given the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign from 1953.

While the coronation is to be televised on May 6, everyone will be able to join in the festivities across the bank holiday weekend.

The north of Scotland has a special affinity with the Royal Family, given its proximity to Balmoral and the new king being a former pupil of Gordonstoun School.

Thousands are expected to gather at their local parks, gardens and on streets to celebrate the coronation.

The festivities will be spread out over the bank holiday weekend and include Coronation Big Lunches and community volunteering projects for The Big Help Out.

We have compiled a list below of the coronation events taking place across Moray, the Highlands and islands between May 5 and May 8.

Coronation Events in Moray

Saturday, May 6

Buckie High Street – Street Party

Buckie, Fishermen’s Hall – Sing-a-long, 2-4pm and 6-8pm

Dufftown Royal British Legion – Ceilidh, 6.30pm-11pm

Findochty Link Road – Street Party

Findhorn Yacht Club – Coronation screening,

Findhorn James Milne Institute – Street Party and flotilla in the bay, 1-4pm

Glenrinnes Community Centre – Hog roast and Ceilidh, 6.30pm

Portessie Community Hall – Coronation screening and fun day, 10-2pm

Sunday, May 7

Alves Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea Party, 2-4pm

Buckie to Portsoy – Buckie Rotary Vintage Vehicle Run, 10-3.30pm

Buckie Fishermen’s Hall – Indoor street party, 2-4.30pm

Burghead Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea, 2-4.30pm

Craigellachie Park – Community picnic, 1-4pm

Duffus – Gordonstoun Community Picnic,

Elgin Reidhaven Street – Street party

Elgin Town Hall – Moray Big Lunch, 3-5pm

Hopeman Bowling Club – Big Picnic, 2pm

Hopeman Pavillion – Community picnic, all day

Lossiemouth Football Club – 2-3 Group Soup & Sweet, 12-2pm

Lossiemouth Guide Hut – Friends of Guiding Soup & Sweet, 12-2pm

Portknockie McBoyle Hall – Big Lunch, 12-4pm

Spey Bay Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea Party, 2-4pm

Monday, May 8

Drummuir 21, Botriphnie Primary School – volunteering to clear and improve school grounds

Kingston – Unveiling King Charles III memorial bench, 1pm

Forres, Mackenzie & Cruickshanks – Coronation tea, 2-4pm

Coronation Events in the Highlands

Saturday, May 6

Inverness, British Legion Club – Coronation screening with buffet, 10am

Inverness, Highland Bowling Club – Fun Night, 6pm

Nairn British Legion – Flag raising and coronation screening, 9.30am

Spittal Village Hall – Coronation celebration , 2-4pm

Culrain & District Community Hall – Ceilidh, 7.30pm

Oban, St John’s Cathedral – Coronation screening, 10am

Lairg Community Hall – Crofter’s show, lunch and celebration, 2-4pm, 7pm

Ardgay, Kincardine Parish Church – Big Coronation Bash, 2-4pm

Sunday, May 7

Bonar Bridge Community Hall – Coronation Big Lunch, 12pm-2pm

Dornoch beach – Barbeque and party, 1pm

Dingwall – Big Coronation Lunch,

Wick – 1st Wick Coronation Garden Party, 11am

Cawdor Castle – The Big Cawdor Picnic, 12-6pm

Spittal Village Green – A Right Royal Knees Up, 2-4pm

Nairn High Street – Nairn & District Pipe Band followed by gathering at Legion Club, 2pm

Nairn United Reformed Church – Tea and Cakes for the King with donations going to Nairn Hospital and Nairn Macmillan Nurses, 3pm

Tiree, Public Hall – Coronation Afternoon Tea, 2pm

Monday, May 8

Cromarty, Victoria Park – Cromar-Tea in the Park, 2pm

Skye Camanachd Clubhouse – Portree & Bracadale Free Church Royal Tea Party 1-3.30pm

Brora Heritage Centre – Coronation picnic with the biggest conga line ever attempted in Brora, 1-4pm

Tobermory, Glen Iosal – Coronation Big Lunch, 2-4pm

Nairn, War Memorial – The Big Help Out litter pick, 10am

Coronation Events in the Northern and Western Isles

Friday, May 5

Stronsay – Junior High’s Summer Fate and Afternoon Tea, 1.30-3pm

Stornoway, Perceval Square, Sandwich Road – Flag raising ceremony with Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band, 6pm

Stornoway Town Hall – Light switch-on ceremony, 6pm

Sunday, May 7

Stornoway, St Columba’s Church – Ecumenical Coronation Service, 11am

