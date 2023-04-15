Coronation Celebrations: Events in Moray, the Highlands and islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation Celebrations: Events in Moray, the Highlands and islands

A full list of events happening across the Highland, islands and Moray.

By Ross Hempseed
King Charles and his coronation emblem collaged with an image of people eating at an outdoor celebration.
The King's Coronation weekend will offer a chance for communities to come together in celebration. Image: DC Thomson.

Communities across the Highlands and Moray will gather to celebrate the coronation of King Charles next month.

For many people across it will be the first coronation they will see, given the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign from 1953.

While the coronation is to be televised on May 6, everyone will be able to join in the festivities across the bank holiday weekend.

The north of Scotland has a special affinity with the Royal Family, given its proximity to Balmoral and the new king being a former pupil of Gordonstoun School.

Thousands are expected to gather at their local parks, gardens and on streets to celebrate the coronation.

The festivities will be spread out over the bank holiday weekend and include Coronation Big Lunches and community volunteering projects for The Big Help Out.

We have compiled a list below of the coronation events taking place across Moray, the Highlands and islands between May 5 and May 8.

If you know an event we’re missing, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Busy street during celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year.
Expect similar scenes during the coronation weekend as last year when the country celebrated the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Coronation Events in Moray

Saturday, May 6

  • Buckie High Street – Street Party
  • Buckie, Fishermen’s Hall – Sing-a-long, 2-4pm and 6-8pm
  • Dufftown Royal British Legion – Ceilidh, 6.30pm-11pm
  • Findochty Link Road – Street Party
  • Findhorn Yacht Club – Coronation screening,
  • Findhorn James Milne Institute – Street Party and flotilla in the bay, 1-4pm
  • Glenrinnes Community Centre – Hog roast and Ceilidh, 6.30pm
  • Portessie Community Hall – Coronation screening and fun day, 10-2pm
People enjoying a picnic and musical entertainment to mark the Platinum Jubilee last year.
People of all ages enjoyed a picnic and musical entertainment to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Sunday, May 7

  • Alves Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea Party, 2-4pm
  • Buckie to Portsoy – Buckie Rotary Vintage Vehicle Run, 10-3.30pm
  • Buckie Fishermen’s Hall – Indoor street party, 2-4.30pm
  • Burghead Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea, 2-4.30pm
  • Craigellachie Park – Community picnic, 1-4pm
  • Duffus – Gordonstoun Community Picnic,
  • Elgin Reidhaven Street – Street party
  • Elgin Town Hall – Moray Big Lunch, 3-5pm
  • Hopeman Bowling Club – Big Picnic, 2pm
  • Hopeman Pavillion – Community picnic, all day
  • Lossiemouth Football Club – 2-3 Group Soup & Sweet, 12-2pm
  • Lossiemouth Guide Hut – Friends of Guiding Soup & Sweet, 12-2pm
  • Portknockie McBoyle Hall – Big Lunch, 12-4pm
  • Spey Bay Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea Party, 2-4pm

Monday, May 8

  • Drummuir 21, Botriphnie Primary School – volunteering to clear and improve school grounds
  • Kingston – Unveiling King Charles III memorial bench, 1pm
  • Forres, Mackenzie & Cruickshanks – Coronation tea, 2-4pm
Busy dining hall during a previous royal celebration.
Communities are expected to gather for a right Royal knees up with a spot of Afternoon tea. Image: DC Thomson.

Coronation Events in the Highlands

Saturday, May 6

  • Inverness, British Legion Club – Coronation screening with buffet, 10am
  • Inverness, Highland Bowling Club – Fun Night, 6pm
  • Nairn British Legion – Flag raising and coronation screening, 9.30am
  • Spittal Village Hall – Coronation celebration , 2-4pm
  • Culrain & District Community Hall – Ceilidh, 7.30pm
  • Oban, St John’s Cathedral – Coronation screening, 10am
  • Lairg Community Hall – Crofter’s show, lunch and celebration, 2-4pm, 7pm
  • Ardgay, Kincardine Parish Church – Big Coronation Bash, 2-4pm

Sunday, May 7

  • Bonar Bridge Community Hall – Coronation Big Lunch, 12pm-2pm
  • Dornoch beach – Barbeque and party, 1pm
  • Dingwall – Big Coronation Lunch,
  • Wick – 1st Wick Coronation Garden Party, 11am
  • Cawdor Castle – The Big Cawdor Picnic, 12-6pm
  • Spittal Village Green – A Right Royal Knees Up, 2-4pm
  • Nairn High Street –  Nairn & District Pipe Band followed by gathering at Legion Club, 2pm
  • Nairn United Reformed Church – Tea and Cakes for the King with donations going to Nairn Hospital and Nairn Macmillan Nurses, 3pm
  • Tiree, Public Hall – Coronation Afternoon Tea, 2pm
People will gather at parties, picnics and lunches across the Highlands, Islands and Moray during the coronation to celebrate King Charles. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Monday, May 8

  • Cromarty, Victoria Park – Cromar-Tea in the Park, 2pm
  • Skye Camanachd Clubhouse – Portree & Bracadale Free Church Royal Tea Party 1-3.30pm
  • Brora Heritage Centre – Coronation picnic with the biggest conga line ever attempted in Brora, 1-4pm
  • Tobermory, Glen Iosal – Coronation Big Lunch, 2-4pm
  • Nairn, War Memorial – The Big Help Out litter pick, 10am
People beaming at an event held for the Queen's Jubilee last year.
Hope for sunny weather on the Coronation weekend to bring people out and celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Coronation Events in the Northern and Western Isles

Friday, May 5 

  • Stronsay  – Junior High’s Summer Fate and Afternoon Tea, 1.30-3pm
  • Stornoway, Perceval Square, Sandwich Road – Flag raising ceremony with Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band, 6pm
  • Stornoway Town Hall – Light switch-on ceremony, 6pm

Sunday, May 7

  • Stornoway, St Columba’s Church –  Ecumenical Coronation Service, 11am

Living in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire? See what events are taking place in your area.

Coronation Celebrations: Events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

