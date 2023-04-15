Coronation Celebrations: Events in Moray, the Highlands and islands

Communities across the Highlands and Moray will gather to celebrate the coronation of King Charles next month.
For many people across it will be the first coronation they will see, given the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign from 1953.
While the coronation is to be televised on May 6, everyone will be able to join in the festivities across the bank holiday weekend.
The north of Scotland has a special affinity with the Royal Family, given its proximity to Balmoral and the new king being a former pupil of Gordonstoun School.
Thousands are expected to gather at their local parks, gardens and on streets to celebrate the coronation.
The festivities will be spread out over the bank holiday weekend and include Coronation Big Lunches and community volunteering projects for The Big Help Out.
We have compiled a list below of the coronation events taking place across Moray, the Highlands and islands between May 5 and May 8.
Coronation Events in Moray
Saturday, May 6
- Buckie High Street – Street Party
- Buckie, Fishermen’s Hall – Sing-a-long, 2-4pm and 6-8pm
- Dufftown Royal British Legion – Ceilidh, 6.30pm-11pm
- Findochty Link Road – Street Party
- Findhorn Yacht Club – Coronation screening,
- Findhorn James Milne Institute – Street Party and flotilla in the bay, 1-4pm
- Glenrinnes Community Centre – Hog roast and Ceilidh, 6.30pm
- Portessie Community Hall – Coronation screening and fun day, 10-2pm
Sunday, May 7
- Alves Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea Party, 2-4pm
- Buckie to Portsoy – Buckie Rotary Vintage Vehicle Run, 10-3.30pm
- Buckie Fishermen’s Hall – Indoor street party, 2-4.30pm
- Burghead Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea, 2-4.30pm
- Craigellachie Park – Community picnic, 1-4pm
- Duffus – Gordonstoun Community Picnic,
- Elgin Reidhaven Street – Street party
- Elgin Town Hall – Moray Big Lunch, 3-5pm
- Hopeman Bowling Club – Big Picnic, 2pm
- Hopeman Pavillion – Community picnic, all day
- Lossiemouth Football Club – 2-3 Group Soup & Sweet, 12-2pm
- Lossiemouth Guide Hut – Friends of Guiding Soup & Sweet, 12-2pm
- Portknockie McBoyle Hall – Big Lunch, 12-4pm
- Spey Bay Community Hall – Posh Afternoon Tea Party, 2-4pm
Monday, May 8
- Drummuir 21, Botriphnie Primary School – volunteering to clear and improve school grounds
- Kingston – Unveiling King Charles III memorial bench, 1pm
- Forres, Mackenzie & Cruickshanks – Coronation tea, 2-4pm
Coronation Events in the Highlands
Saturday, May 6
- Inverness, British Legion Club – Coronation screening with buffet, 10am
- Inverness, Highland Bowling Club – Fun Night, 6pm
- Nairn British Legion – Flag raising and coronation screening, 9.30am
- Spittal Village Hall – Coronation celebration , 2-4pm
- Culrain & District Community Hall – Ceilidh, 7.30pm
- Oban, St John’s Cathedral – Coronation screening, 10am
- Lairg Community Hall – Crofter’s show, lunch and celebration, 2-4pm, 7pm
- Ardgay, Kincardine Parish Church – Big Coronation Bash, 2-4pm
Sunday, May 7
- Bonar Bridge Community Hall – Coronation Big Lunch, 12pm-2pm
- Dornoch beach – Barbeque and party, 1pm
- Dingwall – Big Coronation Lunch,
- Wick – 1st Wick Coronation Garden Party, 11am
- Cawdor Castle – The Big Cawdor Picnic, 12-6pm
- Spittal Village Green – A Right Royal Knees Up, 2-4pm
- Nairn High Street – Nairn & District Pipe Band followed by gathering at Legion Club, 2pm
- Nairn United Reformed Church – Tea and Cakes for the King with donations going to Nairn Hospital and Nairn Macmillan Nurses, 3pm
- Tiree, Public Hall – Coronation Afternoon Tea, 2pm
Monday, May 8
- Cromarty, Victoria Park – Cromar-Tea in the Park, 2pm
- Skye Camanachd Clubhouse – Portree & Bracadale Free Church Royal Tea Party 1-3.30pm
- Brora Heritage Centre – Coronation picnic with the biggest conga line ever attempted in Brora, 1-4pm
- Tobermory, Glen Iosal – Coronation Big Lunch, 2-4pm
- Nairn, War Memorial – The Big Help Out litter pick, 10am
Coronation Events in the Northern and Western Isles
Friday, May 5
- Stronsay – Junior High’s Summer Fate and Afternoon Tea, 1.30-3pm
- Stornoway, Perceval Square, Sandwich Road – Flag raising ceremony with Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band, 6pm
- Stornoway Town Hall – Light switch-on ceremony, 6pm
Sunday, May 7
- Stornoway, St Columba’s Church – Ecumenical Coronation Service, 11am
