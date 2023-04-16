RAF gunner left man unconscious with one punch attack before fleeing back to base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

RAF gunner left man unconscious with one punch attack before fleeing back to base

Jamie Simmons' victim hit his head off the pavement and was immediately knocked out.

By Kathryn Wylie
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former RAF serviceman has been ordered to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation after his one-punch attack left the man unconscious on the pavement.

Jamie Simmons fled back into his RAF Lossiemouth base straight after the assault, which knocked out his victim’s tooth and sent the man to hospital.

Elgin Sheriff Court was told that Simmons encountered his victim getting out of a taxi with a woman outside the base at around 12.30am on July 30 2020.

The 31-year-old, a gunner in the RAF, reacted with a one-punch blow to the face, which caused the man to hit his head off the pavement.

Victim knocked out with one punch

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor added: “The woman went to the complainer’s assistance and lifted his head. He was floppy, he was not responding and had blood on his face.”

The woman put the unconscious man in the recovery position as the accused “ran off towards base”.

Meanwhile, his victim came around, spitting out a mouthful of blood along with his own tooth – which police later recovered and returned to him.

He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he received sutures to lacerations in his mouth and cheek.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had recognised the woman – the wife of a friend – and feared she was drunk and going to land herself in trouble.

“There appeared to be some concern as to what was happening at the time,” he said.

“In an attempt to stick up for his friend, who was not there at the time, words were exchanged.

“They were not words of a particularly favourable or positive manner.”

Now works with horses

He said Simmons then “took himself away from the situation” and was encouraged to get back to the air base by others.

“He accepts he should have stayed and dealt with things in a more sensible fashion,” the court heard.

“He has played an important role for us all in the RAF as a gunner. With hindsight, he says that his actions on the evening were highly uncalled for.

“Situations such as that are not ones he will involve himself with going forward.”

The first offender has since left the air force and the area and works with horses at a stud in Wales.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed Simmons, now of Glabe Equestrian, Bronington, Whitchurch, a £525 fine and ordered he pays his victim £1,000 in compensation.

He told him: “You appear as a first offender and to an extent I accept that what happened on this occasion was out of character, particularly given your previous exemplary employment. You are not someone who is shy of working hard.”


For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Racist ordered to pay victim back for damage and hurt he caused
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – the museum conman and a £300,000 tax dodger
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman caught with drugs dances in dock after escaping punishment
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Tractor driver handed hefty fine after crashing car during drunken search for food
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trolley 'thrown' from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Racist threatened to break shop worker's jaw then pushed over lollipop display
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-driver who was 16 times limit took cocaine after Scotland v Ukraine clash
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed

Most Read

1
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid Corran Ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos secure sixth place, while early goals from Nairn ensure win at Turriff
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aman Uppal: UK Home Office care for asylum seekers is dangerously lacking
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs in battle for survival…
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
Jamie Simmons leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
From a garden shed to exporting to 14 countries for Badachro Distillery  

Editor's Picks

Most Commented