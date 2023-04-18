Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness

Peter MacKenzie raped a sleeping woman before sexually assaulting another victim in Sutherland months later.

By Grant McCabe
Peter MacKenzie appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.
A man raped a sleeping woman before sexually assaulting another victim in the Highlands months later.

Peter MacKenzie first struck at a flat in Glasgow’s Maryhill on January 14 2020.

The 27-year-old had been out for dinner before later ending up there with others.

MacKenzie – described as working in the hospitality industry – was eventually alone with a 26-year-old woman.

He went on to take advantage of her as she lay asleep on a couch.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the High Court in Glasgow how the victim was initially aware of him molesting her.

But, Mr Macintosh added: “She was unable to stop him as she froze.

“She wanted to shout, but was unable to get the words out.”

Rape victim suffered panic attack

MacKenzie went on to rape her as she “drifted in and out of consciousness”.

The advocate depute: “She was unable to react and did not know what to do.

“She did not know if what was happening was real or not.”

After the attack, the victim confided in work colleagues about what happened.

She also suffered a panic attack and her mental health was affected.

MacKenzie remained at large and he pounced on second woman at a house in Sutherland in the Highlands days before Christmas 2020.

MacKenzie inappropriately touched this victim in a bedroom there.

Mr Macintosh: “She was terrified and continued to pretend to be asleep.”

‘He apologised profusely, said that he was drunk’

The pair later exchanged text messages over the next few days and MacKenzie admitted what he done was “wrong” and that it was “sexual assault”.

Mr Macintosh told the court: “He apologised profusely, said that he was drunk and was not thinking straight.”

This woman went to police in January 2021 before officers were made aware of the other victim.

First offender MacKenzie, now of Ullapool, pled guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.

He was also accused of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards a then-teenage girl in a tent near Loch Broom in Ullapool on a date between April 2008 and November 2010.

He was further alleged to have sexually assaulted another woman at the same place and date as the second victim.

But, prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those accusations.

MacKenzie will be sentenced next month.

