Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness

A man raped a sleeping woman before sexually assaulting another victim in the Highlands months later.

Peter MacKenzie first struck at a flat in Glasgow’s Maryhill on January 14 2020.

The 27-year-old had been out for dinner before later ending up there with others.

MacKenzie – described as working in the hospitality industry – was eventually alone with a 26-year-old woman.

He went on to take advantage of her as she lay asleep on a couch.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the High Court in Glasgow how the victim was initially aware of him molesting her.

But, Mr Macintosh added: “She was unable to stop him as she froze.

“She wanted to shout, but was unable to get the words out.”

Rape victim suffered panic attack

MacKenzie went on to rape her as she “drifted in and out of consciousness”.

The advocate depute: “She was unable to react and did not know what to do.

“She did not know if what was happening was real or not.”

After the attack, the victim confided in work colleagues about what happened.

She also suffered a panic attack and her mental health was affected.

MacKenzie remained at large and he pounced on second woman at a house in Sutherland in the Highlands days before Christmas 2020.

MacKenzie inappropriately touched this victim in a bedroom there.

Mr Macintosh: “She was terrified and continued to pretend to be asleep.”

‘He apologised profusely, said that he was drunk’

The pair later exchanged text messages over the next few days and MacKenzie admitted what he done was “wrong” and that it was “sexual assault”.

Mr Macintosh told the court: “He apologised profusely, said that he was drunk and was not thinking straight.”

This woman went to police in January 2021 before officers were made aware of the other victim.

First offender MacKenzie, now of Ullapool, pled guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.

He was also accused of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards a then-teenage girl in a tent near Loch Broom in Ullapool on a date between April 2008 and November 2010.

He was further alleged to have sexually assaulted another woman at the same place and date as the second victim.

But, prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those accusations.

MacKenzie will be sentenced next month.