In pictures: All aboard the Skyelark – ringside seats to watch killer whales

A Skye business had a ring-side seat to welcome home two whales.

Orca John Coe and Aquarius gave visitors to Armadale on Skye quite a show when they returned to their annual mating grounds.

The whales were in the Sound of Sleat and stayed for more than a hour, delighting those who spotted them.

Shop staff in the Skyelark gift shop in Ardvasar managed to capture the moment on Sunday.

They wrote on social media: “Despite the weather being a bit overcast and slightly damp, things were made up when two orca’s were spotted out in the Sound of Sleat.

Shop staff at the Skyelark have asked the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust to confirm the sighting.

The post continued: “Paddy, from Cuillin Photography, jumped into his trusty new little RIB and set off with his camera to get some better shots along with various other boats including the fishing boat Zephyr and Gripper II from Doune.”

Who are John Coe and Aquarius?

The orca or killer whale is a toothed whale belonging to the oceanic dolphin family, of which it is the largest member.

John Coe and Aquarius are members of the West Coast Community of killer whales.

These individuals form a distinct ecotype and are unique among other north eastern Atlantic populations of killer whale.

They can be distinguished from other groups seen off Scottish shores by their unusual sloping eye patch, larger size and distinctive tooth wear.