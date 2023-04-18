Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’

Former Inverness man Joshua Sutherland said he had been living on amphetamines for two days before the violent attacks.

By Dave Finlay
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson

A naked knifeman who wounded a police dog and tried to stab its handler after attacking a St Andrews University student with an axe told officers after he was detained: “I should’ve chopped her up”.

Joshua Sutherland, who is originally from Inverness, hit his former girlfriend Rosie Gittings on the head with the axe before appearing dressed just in boxer shorts at a golf course in the Fife town.

Sutherland, 20, was then spotted on the Fife coastal path armed with a knife and having shed the final garment.

Footage filmed from a police helicopter was shown to a judge on Tuesday as the clearly naked Sutherland brandished the knife and refused to drop the weapon before finally being apprehended.

Sutherland was taken to Dundee police station and put in a cell under observation before speaking about what had occurred that day, despite being reminded he was under caution.

Police cordon at Winram Place, St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he said: “She’s broke my f****** heart. You boys didn’t deserve that. I was scared. It was wrong. I just wanted to get away. I hope the dog’s ok, I really didn’t want to do any of what I’ve done today”.

“I know I hurt your men. I know I hurt the dog, but f*** sake I know you have a job to do. I do regret all of it, today was out of character for me. I don’t do that kind of thing,” he said.

Sutherland also said: “I hit her in the head. She should be f****** dead. I hit her in the head with an axe once. I should’ve chopped her up”.

Advocate depute Adrian Stalker said Sutherland was in a relationship with his victim for about a year but it had recently ended when he sent her a text on October 23 in 2021 stating that he was in Dundee and going to be sleeping rough.

The following morning she received a further text from him telling her that he was in St Andrews and was “freezing cold”.

She told him he could come to the house in Winram Place, St Andrews, where she was living and could sleep there for a while. He arrived five minutes later.

‘He appeared to be agitated and paranoid’

The prosecutor said: “He appeared to the complainer to be agitated and paranoid. He told the complainer that he had been taking amphetamine for two days”.

She left him to sleep in a bedroom and was sitting on the living room floor studying, with others in the room, when Sutherland walked in.

Mr Stalker said: “He walked towards the complainer as if he was going to go into the kitchen. He was holding a tomahawk size axe behind his back”.

“Without warning he pulled the axe out from behind his back and struck the complainer once with it on the top of her head, with the blunt side of the axe head. He did not say anything, before or after this attack,” said the advocate depute.

Miss Gittings fled into the kitchen and out through the back door into a fenced area at the rear of the property, where the back gate was locked.

“She was bleeding from a head wound and turned to see Sutherland holding a kitchen knife. She begged him to leave her alone,” said Mr Stalker.

Sutherland went back into the house without uttering a word and she managed to get through the property and out the front door and went to a neighbour’s home.

Police on Winram Place, St Andrews, after Sutherland’s attack. Image: DC Thomson

Police were alerted and she was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where her head wound was treated.

She underwent a CT scan and no fracture or injury to the skull was found and she was later discharged.

Mr Stalker said: “Around 13.15 on October 24 police received a report that a male had been seen at the Torrance golf course, near the Fairmont Hotel, in St Andrews, wearing only boxer shorts.

“The description of this male matched the description of the person who had carried out the attack at Winram Place“.

Sutherland was then seen naked and armed with the knife on the coastal path as a police helicopter filmed officers moving in on him.

He climbed up a steep embankment towards the 17th green at the golf course, repeatedly refusing to drop the weapon.

‘He brandished the knife in a threatening manner, shouting incoherently’

The advocate depute said: “He brandished the knife in a threatening manner, shouting incoherently.”

A police dog handler deployed his dog on a lead to bite but Sutherland stabbed the dog in the chest, causing her to jump back. He then struck the handler with the knife but hit his stab vest.

Sutherland then fell backwards and tumbled down the embankment but got to his feet and ran over a footbridge where he encountered further officers and was surrounded before he laid the weapon down.

Mr Stalker said police officers involved in the incident were uninjured. The wound to the dog was cleaned by a vet and she made a full recovery.

Plea to reduced charge

First-time offender Sutherland was originally charged with attempting to murder Miss Gittings but today admitted a lesser charge of assaulting his ex-partner to her severe injury and danger of her life.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the coastal path by brandishing a knife, attempting to evade police officers, failing to comply with instructions to drop the weapon, uttering threats and trying to fight with three constables.

He further admitted assaulting four police officers.

Sutherland was seen by psychiatrists following his arrest but was found not to be suffering from a mental illness.

Mr Stalker said he gave an account of his mental state at the time of the offences that was found to be broadly consistent with being intoxicated with street amphetamine.

The judge, Lord Armstrong, continued the case to May 16 at the High Court in Glasgow for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing.

Sutherland, who has been held at Polmont young offenders’ institution, was remanded in custody.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher cleared of domestic abuse speaks of impact false allegations had on life
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy property developer torched steading and tried to claim £400,000 insurance
Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London, charged with murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 18 years ago (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Trial for former Aberdeen restaurateur accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky likely to be…
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he's 'on the very cusp'…

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
2
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
3
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
4
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
5
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
6
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
7
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
9
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children's hospital with magical and inclusive mural
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
Police in Winram Place, St Andrews, where the serious assault took place. Image: DC Thomson
BoJo's famous Covid advisor 'JVT' is a Highland university student

Editor's Picks

Most Commented