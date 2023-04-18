Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul

Police were called to the Union Street nightspot in the early hours of Saturday March 18 following reports of an assault.

By Danny McKay
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: 'I should've chopped her up'
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teacher cleared of domestic abuse speaks of impact false allegations had on life
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy property developer torched steading and tried to claim £400,000 insurance
Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London, charged with murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 18 years ago (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Trial for former Aberdeen restaurateur accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky likely to be…
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he's 'on the very cusp'…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children's hospital with magical and inclusive mural
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
The incident happened at Soul on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
BoJo's famous Covid advisor 'JVT' is a Highland university student

Editor's Picks

Most Commented