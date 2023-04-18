Frustration as helpline for Inverurie patients left seeking information about GP surgery hand back goes through to generic council line

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustrated patients registered at Inverurie Medical Practice are demanding more help to guide them through the loss of their GPs.

It was announced last month that Inverurie Medical Group is handing back its contract to NHS Grampian, leaving its 25,000 patients unsure what arrangements will be in the future.

Now those patients have been left “shocked” that after phoning a helpline for information they were then told to send an e-mail.

A patient, speaking on behalf of others, is demanding that Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) put a dedicated person in place to deal with patients.

She said anyone without access to e-mail would be unable to have their questions about the process answered.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “The phone number that patients have been given is not user friendly at all.”

Two options

Patients were asked to phone 0345 608 1206, she explained, and when someone phones they are faced with two options.

She said: “If an option is not chosen the line cuts off, if you chose option one – it is through to a specialist service, and option two directs people to the general Aberdeenshire Council line.

“When I got through to someone they told me they were more used to dealing with bins, council tax queries and they had no extra information about the GP practice.

“The person apologised and said the best thing to do would be to e-mail.”

She continued: “It took me a wait of 25 minutes to get through to someone who told me there were no one who could help me.

“I was very sorry this was the case, given the magnitude of the problem for about 25,000 people in Inverurie, Kintore and Rhynie.

“We should have a dedicated phone line and all they do is advise people.

“It doesn’t help vulnerable and elderly people by saying ‘just e-mail’. I phoned the surgery itself to find out if they could help me, but they said they didn’t know and directed me to the number in the e-mail.”

What next for Inverurie Medical Practice?

The team of doctors currently managing Inverurie Medical Practice will officially hand the contract back on September 7.

Patients are being assured that services will continue as normal for the next six months.

Following the switchover, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) may take over the running of the health centre, or it may be contracted to a different partnership of GPs.

The woman said more help was required to end the “rumour mill” in the Inverurie community.

A spokeswoman for AHSCP, said: “We appreciate the anxiety that people can feel at the possibility of change.

“However there is no change in how patients access or receive care at Inverurie Medical Practice.

“As we move through the process we will ensure that patients of the practice are kept up to date with information and news and for the avoidance of doubt the practice will remain open.”

Inverurie is the latest practice to hand back its contract due to the shortage of doctors in the region. Next month AHSCP will take control of Fyvie Oldmeldrum for the same reason.