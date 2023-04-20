Crime & Courts Aberdeen thief who stole collection tin from church wants to ‘atone’ for his sins Lee Anderson also threatened a warehouse worker with an umbrella before dragging a Stanley knife over his own neck. By David McPhee April 20 2023, 11.45am Share Aberdeen thief who stole collection tin from church wants to ‘atone’ for his sins Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5632909/lee-anderson-baptist-church-robber-collection-tin-laptops-aberdeen/ Copy Link Lee Anderson broke into a church and raided it for money and computer equipment. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]