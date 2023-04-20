Talk of the Town: Stuffed cookies and Nepalese curry in Aberdeen and drumstick lollipop cocktails from Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We always love creating this wee list, because it highlights how many amazing independent businesses there are on our doorstep.

Plus it’s a way to dream about the weekend, enjoy.

Gumblossom

Can we get an amen for this wee gem, which can be found on Rosemount in Aberdeen?

Get a tasty slice of the action and give them a follow on Instagram via @gumblossombakes, where you can see the latest mouth watering creations.

We’re talking cookie cakes and sponge bakes, and a whole lot of talent going on.

We also love the fact that this business is run by three sisters, who wanted to create great tasting cookies.

Mission accomplished.

Tolbooth Restaurant

In case you hadn’t heard the news, Paul Mair who is of course the owner of Cafe Boheme and The Old Pier, has now taken on Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Now open to the public, our resident food and drink quine, Julia Bryce, has already given this bonny spot a big thumbs up.

We’re talking more fresh seafood then you can shake some seaweed at, not to mention those views of the harbour.

Get booked in to avoid disappointment.

8848

What’s not to love about 8848?

Found on Aberdeen’s Union Street, there’s a new lunchtime menu to get seriously excited about.

You can dine in or order take-out, so there’s no excuse not to sample some authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine.

Let us know what you think.

Cheers Cafe Bar

You’re always promised at good time at Cheers, and their cocktail game is rather impressive.

Their latest frozen daiquiri flavour is of the apple sourz variety, and it’s safe to say we will personally be doing some taste tasting at this popular spot in Fraserburgh.

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Devenick Drinks Co

This fab business run its own bottle shop, called Hops, Beans & Spirits, which can be found within the Boxes development at Chapleton.

The knowledgeable staff will help you find the right tipple and you can also shop online.

There’s huge variety, meaning you can select everything from coffee to cocktails and of course beer.