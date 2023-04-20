Talk of the Town: Stuffed cookies and Nepalese curry in Aberdeen and drumstick lollipop cocktails from Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talk of the Town: Stuffed cookies and Nepalese curry in Aberdeen and drumstick lollipop cocktails from Fraserburgh

We love a new menu and even a new team, get ahead of the trend with Talk of the Town.

By Ellie House
Get yourself along to 8848 and try out their new lunch menu. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Get yourself along to 8848 and try out their new lunch menu. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We always love creating this wee list, because it highlights how many amazing independent businesses there are on our doorstep.

Plus it’s a way to dream about the weekend, enjoy.

Gumblossom

Say hello to Gumblossom. Image supplied by Sarah Davidson.

Can we get an amen for this wee gem, which can be found on Rosemount in Aberdeen?

Get a tasty slice of the action and give them a follow on Instagram via @gumblossombakes, where you can see the latest mouth watering creations.

We’re talking cookie cakes and sponge bakes, and a whole lot of talent going on.

We also love the fact that this business is run by three sisters, who wanted to create great tasting cookies.

Mission accomplished.

Tolbooth Restaurant

The fantastic team behind Tolbooth. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

In case you hadn’t heard the news, Paul Mair who is of course the owner of Cafe Boheme and The Old Pier, has now taken on Tolbooth in Stonehaven.

Now open to the public, our resident food and drink quine, Julia Bryce, has already given this bonny spot a big thumbs up.

We’re talking more fresh seafood then you can shake some seaweed at, not to mention those views of the harbour.

Get booked in to avoid disappointment.

8848

The king scallops are mighty fine at 8848 Restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What’s not to love about 8848?

Found on Aberdeen’s Union Street, there’s a new lunchtime menu to get seriously excited about.

You can dine in or order take-out, so there’s no excuse not to sample some authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine.

Let us know what you think.

Cheers Cafe Bar

Anyone for a drumstick cocktail?

You’re always promised at good time at Cheers, and their cocktail game is rather impressive.

Their latest frozen daiquiri flavour is of the apple sourz variety, and it’s safe to say we will personally be doing some taste tasting at this popular spot in Fraserburgh.

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

 

Devenick Drinks Co

Bryan Gray and Andy Christie are on hand at Hops, Beans & Spirits in Chapleton. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

This fab business run its own bottle shop, called Hops, Beans & Spirits, which can be found within the Boxes development at Chapleton.

The knowledgeable staff will help you find the right tipple and you can also shop online.

There’s huge variety, meaning you can select everything from coffee to cocktails and of course beer.

 

