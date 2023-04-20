Crime & Courts ‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter John Souter, who has previous sexual offence and public indecency convictions, also forwarded the woman two graphic sexual images. By David McPhee April 20 2023, 5.00pm Share ‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5633269/john-souter-offshore-worker-sex-act/ Copy Link John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]