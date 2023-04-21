Crime & Courts Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend Paul Reid restricted his partner's interactions with other people, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to socialise. By Danny McKay April 21 2023, 6.00am Share Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5633419/woman-had-to-contact-friend-by-1p-bank-transfers-due-to-controlling-boyfriend/ Copy Link Paul Reid leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]