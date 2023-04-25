Five-times-the-limit drink-driver had knife ‘for protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver had knife ‘for protection’

Paul Stubbings was stopped by police on Alness' High Street and failed a breath test and a search uncovered the folding knife.

By Jenni Gee
Paul Stubbings was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Paul Stubbings was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A man who was stopped by police was five times the drink-drive limit and had a knife “for protection”, a court has heard.

Paul Stubbings smelled of alcohol when officers pulled him over on Alness’ High Street.

Later testing revealed the level of alcohol in his blood to be 110 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Stubbings, 34, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of drink-driving and having the knife in a public place.

Fiscal Depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the offence took place at around 11.50am on March 14 of this year.

She said: “The police had their attention drawn to the vehicle being driven by the accused.

“They stopped the vehicle outside Audrey’s newsagents on the High Street.”

Alcohol ‘on his breath’

Ms Duffy-Welsh said officers speaking to Stubbings detected the smell of alcohol on his breath and he subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

A search before he was taken into custody discovered a folding pocket knife, which Stubbings told officers he had “for protection”.

Solicitor Josey Donachie for Stubbings told the court that alcohol was “the root cause of Mr Stubbings’ offending”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed Stubbings, of Mansfield Estate, Tain, on a community payback order with one year’s supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He also disqualified him from driving for 14 months and ordered the forfeiture of the knife.

