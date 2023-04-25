Five-times-the-limit drink-driver had knife ‘for protection’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was stopped by police was five times the drink-drive limit and had a knife “for protection”, a court has heard.

Paul Stubbings smelled of alcohol when officers pulled him over on Alness’ High Street.

Later testing revealed the level of alcohol in his blood to be 110 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Stubbings, 34, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of drink-driving and having the knife in a public place.

Fiscal Depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the offence took place at around 11.50am on March 14 of this year.

She said: “The police had their attention drawn to the vehicle being driven by the accused.

“They stopped the vehicle outside Audrey’s newsagents on the High Street.”

Alcohol ‘on his breath’

Ms Duffy-Welsh said officers speaking to Stubbings detected the smell of alcohol on his breath and he subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

A search before he was taken into custody discovered a folding pocket knife, which Stubbings told officers he had “for protection”.

Solicitor Josey Donachie for Stubbings told the court that alcohol was “the root cause of Mr Stubbings’ offending”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed Stubbings, of Mansfield Estate, Tain, on a community payback order with one year’s supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He also disqualified him from driving for 14 months and ordered the forfeiture of the knife.