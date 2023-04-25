Willer Miller: Aberdeen must not sell ‘Rolls Royce’ Ross McCrorie for £2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willer Miller: Aberdeen must not sell ‘Rolls Royce’ Ross McCrorie for £2 million

On a high after seven straight wins, the Dons players have shown they know what it means to wear the shirt after their struggles earlier in the season.

Aberdeen captain for the day, Ross McCrorie, in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain for the day, Ross McCrorie, in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
By Willie Miller

I was surprised and disappointed to hear Aberdeen could potentially sell Ross McCrorie to Bristol City for £2 million.

McCrorie is a Rolls Royce of a player. And if you want to buy a Rolls Royce, they do not come cheap.

A fee of £2 million, if reports are accurate, is nowhere near enough for a player of McCrorie’s quality, who still has three years left on his contract at Aberdeen.

Ideally McCrorie will stay at Pittodrie, because he is such a key player at the club.

However, if he is to exit Aberdeen, it must be for a lot more than the sum currently being floated.

If an outstanding offer comes in, then I could fully understand the club accepting it.

However, I don’t think £2m is an outstanding offer.

I would hope that level of offer wouldn’t be taken forward.

Why add McCrorie-shaped gap to summer shopping list?

McCrorie is a very important cog in the Aberdeen wheel.

When you look at the long term, if you lose McCrorie it also adds to what is already looking like a potentially significant summer rebuild.

Five first team regulars are, as things stand, set to not be at the club next season.

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen battles for the ball with Rabbi Matondo of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Captain Graeme Shinnie, midfielder Leighton Clarkson and defenders Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales all have loan deals set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The short-term deal for defender Angus MacDonald expires at the end of the campaign so his future is also up in the air.

With those five in the mix, there will be a bit of a job required ahead of next season and they don’t want to add replacing McCrorie to that – certainly not for the sake £2 million.

Aberdeen are in pole position to finish the season in third place, which could bring a cash boost of more than £3 million and European group stage football until December.

So I am surprised the Dons would even be contemplating allowing such an important player to leave for so little.

Loss of versatile McCrorie would be real mood-killer

You always want to see your good players staying and McCrorie is so influential at Aberdeen.

And McCrorie exiting would represent a huge negative in a very positive situation the club are currently in.

McCrorie brings so much to the Dons as he is so versatile.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and Rangers’ Todd Cantwell. Image: SNS

He can play wing-back, centre-back and midfield if you need strength in there.

Since arriving at Pittodrie from Rangers in summer 2020 McCrorie has been an integral part of the Aberdeen first team.

He has played 113 times for the Dons over those three seasons.

Of those 113 games, he has started 112, with only one appearance as a substitute – and that was because he was being rested for a key European game.

That run of starts have come under three managers – Robson, Stephen Glass and Derek McInnes.

All three had faith in him, which underlines how important McCrorie is to the team.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and Leighton Clarkson hug as they celebrate Liam Sclaes scoring to make it 1-0. Image SNS

McCrorie and Jonny Hayes have been very effective as wing-backs on both sides of the park recently.

He has strength, pace, height and can use the ball well.

In the absence captain Shinnie, due to a four-game ban, McCrorie came in to skipper the team.

He did a great job against Rangers and led by example to secure a very important win.

McCrorie is still young and is on a long-term contract until summer 2026.

He obviously feels staying at the club was a good decision for him, otherwise he wouldn’t have signed a one-year contract extension last February.

If you have a player on a long-term contract then usually that indicates the club wants him to stay for a long time.

Hopefully that is the case and McCrorie is at Aberdeen next season.

If he moves on though, surely it must be for a lot more than £2 million.

Players showing what it means to wear the Aberdeen jersey

Aberdeen players are now showing they understand what it means to wear the club’s jersey.

Manager Barry Robson has to be applauded for his role in that and for turning the club’s fortunes around.

He has taken a group of players and shaped them into a team that has spirit, determination, drive, organisation and a fair bit of skill.

When you put that together, with the winning run, the club is in a very good place at the moment.

The results have been fabulous and the league position of third in the Premiership table magnificent.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s performance in the 2-0 defeat of Rangers was first class and adds to the continuation of the impressive recent form.

Everything about the winning run has been encouraging.

Aberdeen have strikers that are scoring, a creative midfield and a solid defence.

It is a mix that is exciting fans.

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

I am not going to put forward the case it is magnificent football I am watching.

It is good quality, but the real quality for me lies in the organisation and defensive solidity with the five at the back.

I am not in any way suggesting it is back-to-the-walls performances from Aberdeen against Rangers.

They have reason behind it as they keep it really tight early on.

If it needs to be a five at the back early on, whether at home or away, then Robson goes with that.

However, that doesn’t restrict the wing-backs from getting forward.

All the components required to get a winning team have been delivered by Robson and assistant Steve Agnew.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

That is a real togetherness, organisation and solidity at the back.

Then there are the weapons up front with Duk and Bojan Miovski, who have both now scored 18 goals each this season.

Aberdeen now have to keep the momentum going in the post-split fixtures.

Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Another controversial red card in Premiership

I fear Scottish football is sliding towards banning tackles after recent controversial red cards.

Hibs midfielder Jimmy Jeggo was red carded at the weekend by referee Craig Napier after stretching to win a loose ball ahead of St Johnstone’s Connor McLennan.

The Jeggo tackle is along the same lines as Graeme Shinnie’s against Ross County, which landed the Dons captain a four-match ban.

The officials are talking about lunging in and studs up – it is just nonsense.

If you go in for a slide tackle your studs are going to be up, there is no way they can’t be.

Yet they don’t address that.

Now we see tackles which look to most commentators to be good tackles – but not to referees, ex-referees, officials and the SFA.

The authorities point to the laws of the game and believe their interpretation is right and those of pundits, players and managers is wrong.

There is a big disconnect there.

Referee Craig Napier shows Hibernian’s James Jeggo a red card against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Hopefully some mediation can happen to bring everyone together for the benefit of the game.

Fans want to see tackles. And players want to go into tackles without fear of freeze-frame VAR coming into play and being sent off.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Ross County’s Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

I don’t think it is doing our game any good that the attitude of ex referees, SFA and anyone on the officiating side of the game is to constantly wave away opinions from ex-players and pundits – as though we don’t know anything about the game.

We have only been involved in it for 30, 40 or 50 years.

My interpretation of the rules is different from the SFA and officials now and I stand by that.

The only way to bring clarity is by open and transparent discussions.

But I don’t think the SFA or officials are up for that.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women players Madison Finnie, left, and Millie Urquhart, right. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen Women might be SWPL 1's youngest side - but duo's stats show…
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson the Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: I've seen enough - give the Aberdeen job to Barry Robson
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goal hero Liam Scales showed bravery to push into advanced positions against Rangers,…
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Paul Third: Continental group stage football so close - now Aberdeen must fight to…
Referee Nick Walsh asks a member of Aberdeen staff for the ball boys to speed up during the Premiership match with Rangers. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: No foul on Sakala before Aberdeen's second goal, and Nick Walsh's ridiculous…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie with fans ahead the Premiership clash with Rangers. . (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen fan view: Questions remain unanswered over Graeme Shinnie ban
Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future

Most Read

1
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
serious assault forres
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Duncan Murray with Judy Murray on the tennis court.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: The ONS revealed a record number of rural workers are off with long-term illnesses.
Farmers urged to protect themselves
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer 'did not know' about £100,000 motorhome purchase
harlaw academy inspection
Harlaw Academy 'improving' following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
The new committee for the north area at the recent AGM in Inverness.
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year
RSABI chief executive Carol Maclaren with Sarah Shorrock of Ross Agri Services; and Martin Ross, managing director of the firm.
Ross Agri Services 50th anniversary celebrations raises £26,000 for RSABI
Glen Shira Forest offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
A man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen, shortly after 9am this morning. Image: Google Street View.
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]