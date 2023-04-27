Drink-driving student says he went to his car for warmth after being thrown out of nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving student says he went to his car for warmth after being thrown out of nightclub

Kalyan Andru was spotted getting into his car and driving it a short distance.

By Kathryn Wylie
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Body found in search for wanted fiance of pregnant Wick teacher Marelle Sturrock
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-driver claimed he 'inadvertently' ate cannabis in chocolate bar
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man attacked Lidl worker who requested proof of age for alcohol
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Reveller assaulted man who pointed out he'd spilled takeaway down his top
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
School pays tribute to beloved 'kind, diligent and considerate' Wick teacher
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict

Most Read

1
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen University study reveals new insights into the origins of Scotland’s mysterious Picts
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mental Health Aberdeen head Graeme Kinghorn: 'It's not a good thing when we're busy'
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Catherine Deveney: The politics of drag changed massively between the births and deaths of…
Kalyan Andru leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
It's been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented