Business First look inside new Aberdeen Pandora store Shoppers can choose from a range of jewellery including necklaces, rings and bracelets. By Kelly Wilson April 27 2023, 5.00pm First look inside new Aberdeen Pandora store The new Pandora store opened in the Bon Accord Centre today. Pictured - Rachel, Shelley, shop manager Anna and Sofie. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson