Crime & Courts Men attacked and disfigured host when asked to leave Aberdeen house party Alexander Brown, a plasterer, and Christopher Smith, an offshore field engineer, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement. By David McPhee April 28 2023, 5.00pm Alexander Brown, left, and Christopher Smith, right, assaulted a man in the street causing his permanent disfigurement. Image: DC Thomson.