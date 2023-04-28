Charlie Charlesworth says Dumbarton approach must not affect Elgin City’s gameplan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Charlesworth says Dumbarton approach must not affect Elgin City’s gameplan

Elgin are just a point above the relegation play-off spot in League Two, with two matches remaining.

By Andy Skinner
Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie

Charlie Charlesworth says Elgin City must focus on getting their own performance right when they welcome Dumbarton on Saturday.

The Sons cannot finish any higher or lower than second in League Two, meaning they are gearing up for a shot at the promotion play-offs.

City recorded a fine 2-1 victory when the sides last met at the Rock in February.

Charlesworth says the Black and Whites cannot go into the game with any expectation that Stephen Farrell’s men will ease off – insisting they must focus on ensuring their own display is up to the mark.

Charlesworth, who is in interim charge along with Stevie Dunn and Ross Draper, said: “It’s easy for us to look into how they will be playing, but we would just rather concentrate on how well we need to play.

“We have got to go about it like it’s just another team we need to play. We can take a degree of confidence from the fact we have beaten them.

“Do they relax now because they are second, or do they just want to keep things going so they are in good nick for the play-offs?

“Either way, what they do doesn’t affect us. We’ve got to make sure we are on our game, because if we are then hopefully we can affect the other team.

“We can’t keep anything in reserve, we’ve just got to produce a performance and play as well as we can.”

Elgin looking to move closer to safety

City could clinch League Two survival if they win, and bottom side Albion Rovers lose to East Fife.

The visit of Dumbarton is Elgin’s penultimate game of the season, which concludes away to bottom-of-the-table rivals Bonnyrigg Rose next week.

Despite suffering a setback in last week’s 3-1 loss to Stranraer, Charlesworth takes heart from the fact Elgin remain in charge of their own fate.

He added: “If we can get three points on Saturday it’s either good news, or it puts us in a good position.

“We had a bad result last weekend. It wasn’t a great outcome between the three or four teams, but we are still in the driving seat in terms of how we can make our destiny.

“We got a bit of a bounce out of the lads with the four points. Out of the three games we have been involved in two have been excellent, but last weekend was pretty poor.

“But if I’m perfectly honest we can’t look back. Obviously we will do a bit of analysis, but we’ve just got to make sure everybody is vibrant and confident.

Matthew Cooper and Brian Cameron both missed out against Stranraer last week.

“We will go again – there’s no point in thinking about anybody else. We will just think about ourselves and keep trying to push forward.”

City will assess the fitness of midfielder Brian Cameron and will have Matt Jamieson and Dylan Lawrence back in contention, however Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski will miss out.

