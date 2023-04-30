Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner

Police were called to Christopher Crombie's home after he grabbed the weapon following an altercation with his then-partner.

By Jenni Gee
Christopher Crombie was found guilty after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Christopher Crombie was found guilty after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

An offshore worker who grabbed a knife during a row with his partner has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Police were called to Christopher Crombie’s home after he grabbed the weapon following an altercation with his then-partner and threatened to harm himself.

When the woman locked him out of the property he banged on the door repeatedly, still holding the knife.

Crombie, 37, had denied all charges in relation to the incident on August 21, as well as others relating to an incident on November 1 when he returned to the property, demanded to be let and damaged the front and back doors.

Assault ‘not proven’

But Sheriff Ian Cruickshank found Crombie, of Towerhill Avenue, Inverness, guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour and one of wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another. All the charges carried a domestic aggravation.

He acquitted Crombie of a charge of assaulting the woman, which was found not proven.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Emily Hood at Inverness Sheriff Court, the woman said that Crombie had returned home from a period working offshore in August “intoxicated” and had begun to accuse her of infidelity.

During the confrontation, she claimed he had thrown a champagne flute at her cutting her finger when she raised a hand to protect her face.

“I knew he was going to hurt me,” she said.

She rejected a suggestion from Crombie’s solicitor Marc Dickson that she herself had been intoxicated and angry.

She also denied that she had “glassed” Crombie, cutting herself in the process. She also denied a suggestion she had bitten his finger.

Distressed woman’s 999 call

The court was played a 999 call made by the woman as she attempted to get away from Crombie by moving to another room following the altercation, at which point he grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to harm himself.

She managed to push him out of the house and locked the door, refusing to let him back in.

Police who were called to the scene found Crombie in the garden of the property, where they also recovered the knife.

The trial also heard that Crombie returned to the property in Inverness’ Bruce Gardens on November 1 and shouted repeatedly, causing a concerned neighbour to contact police.

Describing the damage to the property, Crombie’s former partner one of the doors was knocked out of its frame.

Officers who entered the property found Crombie at the top of the stairs, with the woman locked in a bathroom.

Following Crombie’s conviction Sheriff Cruickshank was provided with a schedule of his previous convictions, which the court heard included a previous domestic abuse matter involving the same woman.

Sheriff Cruickshank called for pre-sentencing reports and the case will call again next month.

