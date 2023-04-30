Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds’ men write another chapter in Inverness’ impressive Scottish Cup history

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s affinity with the Scottish Cup shows no sign of letting up following their emphatic semi-final triumph over Falkirk.

Some of the Inverness’ finest moments have been saved for the tournament stretching back to when they went ballistic against Celtic in 2000.

The undoubted highlight came when they lifted the trophy with victory over the Bairns eight years ago. David Raven’s late extra-time winner against the Hoops, and James Vincent’s marauding run to net the cup final winner will forever be etched in the memory of all Caley Thistle fans.

This weekend’s compelling victory will go down as another Hampden memory for the supporters to cherish. Anyone trying to tell them their semi-final against the Bairns was a warm-up act for Sunday’s Old Firm encounter clearly wasn’t anywhere near the A9 on Saturday.

Inverness were making their fifth Scottish Cup semi-final appearance – an impressive feat given they only celebrate their 30th anniversary next year.

It is a record only bettered by six clubs in the time period since they reached the first of those against Dundee in 2003. Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Dundee United are all long-established top flight outfits, for which the expectation is to regularly secure trips to the national stadium.

Even more notable is the fact that four of those outings have come as a second-tier club – with the only exception being their pathway to their glorious triumph in 2015.

With that in mind, it was unusual for Inverness as a Championship outfit to be approaching a Scottish Cup last-four tie as favourites.

That was the pressure that Billy Dodds’ men had to shoulder against their League One opponents, despite being a relatively inexperienced team on this stage.

In the starting line-up, Mark Ridgers was the only survivor from the side which last appeared at Hampden in a 3-0 loss to Hearts four years previously, while Danny Devine was part of the winning side in 2015.

Mckay set tone for memorable day

Of the current side, few players have as much of an association with Caley Jags as Billy Mckay. In spite of that, this was the striker’s first Hampden outing in Inverness colours.

Fittingly, the Northern Irishman took just five minutes to get on the scoresheet with a well dispatched penalty – after VAR fell in favour of the Highlanders in both sides’ first experience of the technology.

Early-match nerves did not look apparent among Dodds’ side from the start in any case, but the breakthrough went a long way to settling any apprehension there may have been within the crowd.

There was a sigh of relief when Callumn Morrison struck the post after being presented with an empty net following Mark Ridgers’ error. Inverness could not have struck their second goal at a more crucial time than the 34th minute – with Daniel MacKay meeting a pinpoint Jay Henderson cross to nod home.

MacKay’s quality of delivery was similarly on the money for Mckay to net his 100th goal for Caley Jags early in the second half – and move to within a solitary strike of matching Dennis Wyness’ club record.

For the second half to be played at such a canter will have been beyond Dodds’ wildest dreams ahead of the game – with Nathan Shaw twice denied by the post in the pursuit of further goals.

Their challenge in the final will be an altogether different proposition against Celtic or Rangers, however such a productive experience of the national stadium against the Bairns can only be of benefit to Inverness’ players going into the match.

A rollercoaster route to final

It will be the ultimate test at the culmination of a tournament, which Inverness started with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Stirling Albion in November.

A slice of luck undoubtedly came Caley Jags’ way when they were reinstated to the competition following their 2-0 loss to Queen’s Park in January – after the Spiders were eliminated for fielding an ineligible player.

The task still fell for Caley Thistle to make the most of their reprieve however, and wins against Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock showed a willingness to do just that.

For the 4,000 Inverness fans who made the journey to Glasgow’s south side, the dominant victory over the Bairns will be the standout reflection.

It continues an excellent recent run of form, comprising seven wins and a draw, which has left Inverness on the cusp of securing a play-off spot. Come the final showpiece on June 3, Caley Jags could very well be in the midst of another promotion tilt.

It is a season which will live long in the memory of Inverness supporters – and with so much still at stake.