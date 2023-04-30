Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds’ men write another chapter in Inverness’ impressive Scottish Cup history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds’ men write another chapter in Inverness’ impressive Scottish Cup history

Inverness reached the Scottish Cup final for the second time, after overcoming Falkirk 3-0 at Hampden Park.

By Andy Skinner
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle’s affinity with the Scottish Cup shows no sign of letting up following their emphatic semi-final triumph over Falkirk.

Some of the Inverness’ finest moments have been saved for the tournament stretching back to when they went ballistic against Celtic in 2000.

The undoubted highlight came when they lifted the trophy with victory over the Bairns eight years ago. David Raven’s late extra-time winner against the Hoops, and James Vincent’s marauding run to net the cup final winner will forever be etched in the memory of all Caley Thistle fans.

This weekend’s compelling victory will go down as another Hampden memory for the supporters to cherish. Anyone trying to tell them their semi-final against the Bairns was a warm-up act for Sunday’s Old Firm encounter clearly wasn’t anywhere near the A9 on Saturday.

Caley Thistle supporters celebrate at Hampden Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Inverness were making their fifth Scottish Cup semi-final appearance – an impressive feat given they only celebrate their 30th anniversary next year.

It is a record only bettered by six clubs in the time period since they reached the first of those against Dundee in 2003. Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Dundee United are all long-established top flight outfits, for which the expectation is to regularly secure trips to the national stadium.

Even more notable is the fact that four of those outings have come as a second-tier club – with the only exception being their pathway to their glorious triumph in 2015.

With that in mind, it was unusual for Inverness as a Championship outfit to be approaching a Scottish Cup last-four tie as favourites.

That was the pressure that Billy Dodds’ men had to shoulder against their League One opponents, despite being a relatively inexperienced team on this stage.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds celebrates following the 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

In the starting line-up, Mark Ridgers was the only survivor from the side which last appeared at Hampden in a 3-0 loss to Hearts four years previously, while Danny Devine was part of the winning side in 2015.

Mckay set tone for memorable day

Of the current side, few players have as much of an association with Caley Jags as Billy Mckay. In spite of that, this was the striker’s first Hampden outing in Inverness colours.

Fittingly, the Northern Irishman took just five minutes to get on the scoresheet with a well dispatched penalty – after VAR fell in favour of the Highlanders in both sides’ first experience of the technology.

Billy Mckay celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

Early-match nerves did not look apparent among Dodds’ side from the start in any case, but the breakthrough went a long way to settling any apprehension there may have been within the crowd.

There was a sigh of relief when Callumn Morrison struck the post after being presented with an empty net following Mark Ridgers’ error. Inverness could not have struck their second goal at a more crucial time than the 34th minute – with Daniel MacKay meeting a pinpoint Jay Henderson cross to nod home.

MacKay’s quality of delivery was similarly on the money for Mckay to net his 100th goal for Caley Jags early in the second half – and move to within a solitary strike of matching Dennis Wyness’ club record.

For the second half to be played at such a canter will have been beyond Dodds’ wildest dreams ahead of the game – with Nathan Shaw twice denied by the post in the pursuit of further goals.

Caley Thistle defeated Falkirk 3-0 at Hampden Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Their challenge in the final will be an altogether different proposition against Celtic or Rangers, however such a productive experience of the national stadium against the Bairns can only be of benefit to Inverness’ players going into the match.

A rollercoaster route to final

It will be the ultimate test at the culmination of a tournament, which Inverness started with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Stirling Albion in November.

A slice of luck undoubtedly came Caley Jags’ way when they were reinstated to the competition following their 2-0 loss to Queen’s Park in January – after the Spiders were eliminated for fielding an ineligible player.

The task still fell for Caley Thistle to make the most of their reprieve however, and wins against Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock showed a willingness to do just that.

For the 4,000 Inverness fans who made the journey to Glasgow’s south side, the dominant victory over the Bairns will be the standout reflection.

Caley Thistle players celebrate following their victory over Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: Shutterstock.

It continues an excellent recent run of form, comprising seven wins and a draw, which has left Inverness on the cusp of securing a play-off spot. Come the final showpiece on June 3, Caley Jags could very well be in the midst of another promotion tilt.

It is a season which will live long in the memory of Inverness supporters – and with so much still at stake.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: PA
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will take belief into Scottish Cup final in pursuit…
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk 0-3 Caley Thistle - Clinical Highlanders show class to book…
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will lead his team into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Sean Welsh determined to grasp 'last chance' to reach Scottish Cup final
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS
David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015
James Vincent scored the winner in the 2015 Scottish Cup final.
James Vincent says Caley Thistle must handle favourites tag in Scottish Cup semi-final against…
Former Inverness manager John Hughes, who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory against Falkirk in 2015.
Semi-final with Falkirk 'could go to wire' says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds at training ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Image: SNS
Manager Billy Dodds wants 'fairytale' ending to Caley Thistle Scottish Cup journey
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl? Picture shows; Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl?. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2023
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
The MV Pentalina, which returned to service on Wednesday, was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Kirk urges Brechin City players not to give up on promotion dream

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]