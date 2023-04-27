Argyll and Bute calls on Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ban on disposable vapes is being called for by Argyll and Bute Council.

The decision was taken after Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland director of public health and policy, said vaping was a “risky path” for young people to take.

He was questioned on the subject as he gave his annual report to the council.

Dr Allison said:”I think it is a very risky path to go down, certainly an unwelcome path, potentially exposing young people and children to addiction to nicotine.

“We should support efforts to stop vaping by young children.”

Councillor Ross Moreland, Policy Lead for Climate Change and Environment Services, presented a motion which received unanimous support today.

Council calls for ban to be implemented ‘as soon as possible’

He asked the council to urge the Scottish Government to implement a ban as soon as possible.

Quoting figures from Action on Smoking and Health, he said vaping among the 11-17 year old age group doubled over the last year.

And added that this is likely due to the growth of cheap, disposable vapes.

He said: “Very few things are more important than the health of our young people.

“Vaping and the possible long-term side effects of vaping, could cause both immediate and long-term health problems.

“Single use vapes, sold in flavours such as Blue Razz Lemonade and Strawberry Bubblegum Ice, present a possible path to the long-term use of other nicotine products.

“These devices are sometimes sold in huge quantities, with one shop in Argyll and Bute selling over 1,000 in a single weekend.

“Also the environmental impact of disposable vapes being discarded when finished is a waste of valuable and finite materials.

“The improper disposal of these devices also has the potential to cause significant damage to infrastructure.”

One disposable vape can take 1,000 years to degrade

At least 1.3 million disposable vapes end up in landfill each week in the UK.

One vape can take up to 1,000 years to degrade. On top of that, disposable vapes can leak toxic chemicals, such a lithium.

Seconding the motion, Councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess said: “A matter like this is an issue for the whole of Scotland. I have been contacted by councillors from across Scotland saying they have heard what we are doing in Argyll and would like to do the same.

“These devices have no place in Argyll and Bute and no place in Scotland.”

Moray Council could take the same stance next week. A similar motion will be proposed to its Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday.

