Man found with cash register after break in at Dunbeg shop

It is alleged that a man was found with a cash register after police discovered a break-in at a village shop near Oban.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were alerted to an alarm going off in Dunbeg Village shop.

Officers attended at 12.50am on August 6, at the shop to find the popular grocers had been broken into and the cash register had been taken.

A police spokesman said: “At 12.50am on Sunday August 6, at Dunbeg Village Store, police responded to an alarm call.

“Upon attendance, they found the location to have been broken into and the till removed.

“Following inquiries a man was located nearby, allegedly with property from the scene of the break-in still upon his person.

“A male, 39, has been arrested and charged with the offence detailed. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Oban police reports

The housebreaking was one of a number of crime reports from officers in the Argyll town this week.

Drink driving

The police spokesman continued: “Just after midnight on Thursday August 3, on George Street, Oban, officers on patrol had cause to stop and interact with the driver of a Ford Transit.

“During the course of this engagement, it is alleged that the driver presented as if intoxicated, whereupon a roadside breath test was requested, which the male allegedly failed.

“The vehicle was also searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, whereby it is alleged 0.2ounces of cannabis was located.

“A man, 36, was arrested for the offences detailed and evidential blood samples have been obtained for review.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Abusive behaviour

Oban police arrested a man after he swore at them, and was behaving aggressively to others.

The spokesman continued: “At 12.45am on Tuesday August 1, at Victoria Crescent, Oban, police were called to a report of a male acting aggressively.

“Following attendance a man was identified who allegedly swore at police, refusing to desist.

“As a result, the male, who is 36 years old, was arrested. He was subsequently issued a recorded police warning.”

Shoplifting

A woman was detained by officers after it is alleged she stole four items of clothing from Tesco’s supermarket in Oban.

The police spokesman continued: “At 12.50pm on Thursday August 3, at Tesco, Lochavullin Drive, Oban, police were called to a report of a woman allegedly stealing four items of clothing.

“Following investigation and review of CCTV a 49-year-old woman was identified, located and charged with the offence detailed.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Drink driving in Benderloch

A crashed car in Benderloch led police to believe a 57-year-old woman had been driving, it is alleged, under the influence.

The police spokesman said: “At 1.40pm on Tuesday August 1, on Shenavallie Road, Benderloch, officers have responded to a report of a crashed car.

“Upon attendance, the driver was suspected of having consumed alcohol, whereupon a roadside breath test was requested, which they allegedly failed.

“A woman, 57, was arrested for the offence detailed and evidential blood samples have been obtained for review.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

22-year-old man driving without an MOT

Police also charged a man with driving without insurance on the A85 Taynuilt to Dalmally road at Lochawe.

The police spokesman said: “At 6pm on July 30, on the A85 near Lochawe, police on patrol had cause to stop a white Subaru.

“Following inspection of the vehicle it was allegedly found to have no MOT and two defective tyres.

“A man, 22, has been charged with the offences detailed and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”