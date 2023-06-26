All of the road closures for Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All of the road closures for Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day parade

More than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel will take part in the parade on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Veterans take part in the Armed Forces Day parade on Union Street
A number of roads will be closed for the Armed Forces Day parade on Saturday. Pictured is the Aberdeen event in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A number of roads in Aberdeen will be closed on Saturday for the annual Armed Forces Day parade.

More than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet personnel will take part in the parade through the city centre.

Spectators are expected to line the streets to celebrate the British Armed Forces and enjoy the vintage military vehicles on display and entertainment provided by the mass pipes and drums.

The temporary traffic restrictions will be in place into the early afternoon to ensure the day runs safely and smoothly.

The parade is scheduled to begin at Albyn Place at 11am and then will head along Union Street to the Castlegate.

As the parade passes the Town House, Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron, in his role as Lord Lieutenant, will take the salute along with top military personnel.

Military vehicles are also featured in the Armed Forces Day parade. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson. 

What roads will be closed?

  • Albyn Place between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Victoria Street – 9am-11.30am
  • Alford Place between its junctions with Victoria Street and Union Street – 9am-11.30am
  • Back Wynd between its junctions with Schoolhill and Union Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • Union Street between its junctions with Holburn Street and Castle Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • Castle Street between its junctions with Union Street and King Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • King Street between its junctions with Castle Street and West North Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • Chapel Street between its junctions with Union Street and Thistle Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
Spectators will be able to line Union Street to watch the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

Are alternative routes available?

  • The one-way restriction on Exchequer Row and Shiprow will be suspended – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • Suspension of no right turn from King Street on to West North Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • Suspension of no right turn from Rosemount Viaduct on to Skene Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • Suspension of no right turn from Holburn Street to Willowbank Road – 10.45am-12.30pm
The Armed Forces Day Parade, and all of the road closures, will be on Saturday, July 1. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

What other restrictions are in place?

  • No parking will be available on the north side of Albyn Place between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Rubislaw Place apart from parade vehicles – 6pm on Friday-12pm on Saturday
  • No left turns from Hadden Street to Market Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • The taxi ranks at Back Wynd, Dee Street and Exqhequer row will be closed – 10.45am-12.30pm
  • The taxi rank on Chapel Street will be relocated to outside the Holiday Inn Express with access from Thistle Street only
  • Marischal College car park, accessed from Queen Street, will be closed until 1pm

