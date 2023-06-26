All of the road closures for Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day parade

A number of roads in Aberdeen will be closed on Saturday for the annual Armed Forces Day parade.
More than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet personnel will take part in the parade through the city centre.
Spectators are expected to line the streets to celebrate the British Armed Forces and enjoy the vintage military vehicles on display and entertainment provided by the mass pipes and drums.
The temporary traffic restrictions will be in place into the early afternoon to ensure the day runs safely and smoothly.
The parade is scheduled to begin at Albyn Place at 11am and then will head along Union Street to the Castlegate.
As the parade passes the Town House, Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron, in his role as Lord Lieutenant, will take the salute along with top military personnel.
What roads will be closed?
- Albyn Place between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Victoria Street – 9am-11.30am
- Alford Place between its junctions with Victoria Street and Union Street – 9am-11.30am
- Back Wynd between its junctions with Schoolhill and Union Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- Union Street between its junctions with Holburn Street and Castle Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- Castle Street between its junctions with Union Street and King Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- King Street between its junctions with Castle Street and West North Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- Chapel Street between its junctions with Union Street and Thistle Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
Are alternative routes available?
- The one-way restriction on Exchequer Row and Shiprow will be suspended – 10.45am-12.30pm
- Suspension of no right turn from King Street on to West North Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- Suspension of no right turn from Rosemount Viaduct on to Skene Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- Suspension of no right turn from Holburn Street to Willowbank Road – 10.45am-12.30pm
What other restrictions are in place?
- No parking will be available on the north side of Albyn Place between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Rubislaw Place apart from parade vehicles – 6pm on Friday-12pm on Saturday
- No left turns from Hadden Street to Market Street – 10.45am-12.30pm
- The taxi ranks at Back Wynd, Dee Street and Exqhequer row will be closed – 10.45am-12.30pm
- The taxi rank on Chapel Street will be relocated to outside the Holiday Inn Express with access from Thistle Street only
- Marischal College car park, accessed from Queen Street, will be closed until 1pm