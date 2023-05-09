Dad spared jail after drunken headbutt on man queuing for parking ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad spared jail after drunken headbutt on man queuing for parking ticket

Jamie Riley knocked his victim to the ground, leaving him bleeding from the mouth.

By Jenni Gee
Jamie Riley appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson / Facebook
A man who launched an unprovoked headbutt attack on a motorist as he queued for a car park ticket has been spared jail.

Jamie Riley ran at his victim, who was waiting to use the payment machine at an Inverness car park, headbutting him so hard that he fell to the ground, bleeding from the mouth.

The court was told that Riley was heavily intoxicated at the time of the attack.

Riley, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of assault in relation to the incident at Strothers Lane car park on April 5 this year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor explained that just after 10am, some people were queueing for the ticket machine in Strothers Lane car park, including the complainer.

Headbutt knocked man to ground

“The accused ran toward the witness and struck him to the face with a headbutt, causing him to fall to the ground bleeding from the face,” Mr Treanor said.

The court heard that the man got to his feet and was able to “verbally placate” Riley.

Police were contacted and later traced the accused to Union Street in Inverness where he was lying on the road obstructing traffic.

Riley’s solicitor Neil Wilson said his client had woken in the cells “very hungover and very apologetic.”

But Sheriff Gary Aitken noted that would be little comfort to the man he had attacked.

“He is very lucky that he did not go down with enough of a clatter to smash his head in,” the sheriff said. “Drinking is no excuse for appalling behaviour.”

Mr Wilson explained that “matters have gone wrong” in his client’s life, following a breakup with his partner during lockdown.

He said: “During lockdown Mr Riley continued working, working eight or nine weeks at a time with limited time at home.”

Relationship woes led to alcohol use

“The long time away from home contributed to the end of the relationship, the end of the relationship contributed to the use of alcohol.”

He said: “He knows that he has got himself into difficulty here, he has taken steps to address that.”

Sheriff Aitken placed Riley, of Coulpark, Alness, on a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

 

