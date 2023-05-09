Golf: Robyn Fowlie gets revenge on Murcar Links club-mate Rachel Polson to lift Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Robyn Fowlie has lifted this year’s Aberdeenshire Ladies County Championship.

Robyn, 19, defeated clubmate and defending champion Rachel Polson by one hole in the final at Portlethen.

Scotland international Robyn previously lost by 4&2 to Rachel, who was this year bidding for a hat-trick of titles, in the 2021 final at Meldrum House.

Former Mearns Academy pupil Robyn said: “It is an honour to win the county championship.

“I love playing in the Aberdeenshire Ladies County tournaments and representing the county, especially in the Jamboree.

“It is one of my favourite events, because I don’t get to play in team competitions too often and it’s great fun.

“It’s the first time that I have won the county championship, so I’m proud to have ticked it off my list.”

Laurencekirk-based Robyn, who plays off +0.4, added: “Being so local, it’s always nice to get a win when both my parents are at the event.

“My mum Ashley is the world’s best taxi driver and my career would be so different if I didn’t have her running me from one end of the country to the next every week.

“I appreciate it so much – while my dad Andrew is my No1 fan!

“My dad and my grandad, Mike Murray, both enjoy golf and that helped lay the foundations for my love of the sport.”

Robyn first played golf at Edzell driving range with her dad before joining Murcar Links several seasons ago.

She explained: “I moved to Murcar to get the feel for a proper links challenge.

“I’ve really relished being a Murcar member. Every round is a new experience and the club are so encouraging towards my development.”

Scotland international Robyn playing and studying in Portugal

Robyn’s talent was quickly spotted by the Scottish selectors.

“I have represented Scotland three times – twice in the girls Home Internationals and once in the European Team Championships,” Robyn said.

“It’s a great honour to play for my country and it’s something not many young athletes get a chance to do.

“The lasting memories and experiences are incredible and they are something I will always cherish.

“I’ve been lucky that my coach Karyn Dallas (Forfar) has the patience of a saint and continues to give me great advice week-in week-out.

“She is helping me improve and reaching my goal of one day turning professional.

“I’ve just completed my first year at Edge Golf College, in Troia, Portugal, where I am studying for a degree in tournament performance and business development. I’ll be returning in September.”

Murcar Links completed the double for a second successive year after Shirley Smith pipped Lesley Watson (Deeside) by one hole in the handicap final.

ABERDEEN LADIES COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

FIRST ROUND SCRATCH RESULTS: Ruby Watt (PLGC) bt Susie Macleod (Aberdeen Ladies) 3&2; Lynn Tough (Kemnay) lost to Gail Christie (Banchory) 3&2; Robyn Fowlie (Forfar) bt JIll Harrison (Cruden Bay) 4&3; Fiona Campbell (McDonald Ellon) bt Erin Herd (Stonehaven) 3&1; Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) bt Michelle Finnie (Inverurie) 4&3; Sally Collinson (Westhill) lost to Fiona Pennie (Kemnay) 1 up; Rachel Polson (Murcar Links) bt Holly Mackenzie (Murcar Links) 1 up; Suzanne Robertson (Fraserburgh) lost to Karolina Martincova (Aberdeen Ladies) 4&3.

QUARTER-FINALS: Watt bt Christie w/o; Fowlie bt Campbell 8&7; Wood bt Pennie 5&4; Polson bt Martincova 3&1.

SEMI-FINALS: Watt lost to Fowlie 2&1; Wood lost to Polson 1 hole.

FINAL: Fowlie bt Polson 1 hole.

HANDICAP QUARTER-FINALS: Lindsey McNiven (Aberdeen Ladies) lost to Cathy Kyle (Aberdeen Ladies) 2&1; Lesley Watson (Deeside) bt Jenny Selbie (Portlethen) 1 hole; Shirley Smith (Murcar Links) bt Rachel Smith (Meldrum House) 6&5; Melanie Clarke (Hazlehead) lost to Morven Adam (Hazlehead) 4&2.

SEMI-FINALS: Kyle lost to Watson 4&3; Smith bt Adam 1 hole.

FINAL: Watson lost to Smith 2 holes.

Inverurie champion Calum through to second round of best-of-the-best tourney

Inverurie’s Calum Morrison is one of the first players through to the second round of the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Oil and gas industry piping designer Calum defeated Jamie Robertson (Strathlene) by one hole after a tight encounter played in wintry conditions at Inverurie.

Calum said: “It was an extremely close match that went all the way to the 18th.

“Despite sporadic hailstone showers and a stiff cold breeze, it was a match of solid quality.

“We both carded a few birdies and both had the lead in the tie, although there was never more than one hole in it.

“The front nine was tight and we both birdied the ninth to be all-square at the turn.

“However, the lead swung back and forth on the back nine.

“Jamie took the lead a couple of times, but fortunately I finished strongly to win 1up.

“I really enjoyed the match and am looking forward to the next round.”

Calum qualified for the tournament after clinching the Inverurie club championship by five shots from Greg Ingram following rounds of 72, 68, 70 and 70.

The final will be played at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

OTHER EARLY EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS:

MEN’S SCRATCH: Alex England (Dufftown) beat Bruce Main (Cullen) 6&5; Ross Buchan (Inverallochy) beat Robbie Jamieson (Torphins) at 20th.

MEN’S HANDICAP: Barry Fraser (Dufftown) beat Ryan Webster (Dunecht House) 4&2; Gary Meade (Caledonian) lost to Grant Duguid (Banchory) 7&6; Ian Mundie (Newburgh) scr, Ricky Dunn (Bon Accord) wo; David Webster (Pecten) lost to Chris Nicoll (Stonehaven) 3&1; Malcolm Riach (Torphins) beat Charles Cassie (Nigg Bay) 3&1; Peter McArthur (Meldrum House) lost to Elliott Mason (Oldmeldrum) 2&1.

SENIOR MEN’S HANDICAP: William Donald (Ballater) lost to Peter Milne (Nigg Bay) at 19th; Alan Beveridge (Aboyne) beat Gary Polson (Auchmill) 5&4.

Last year’s ladies’ scratch winner exits 2023 competition

Defending champion Sarah Ritchie is out of this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch tournament.

Sarah, of Portlethen, was beaten 4&3 by Jan Lyne at Oldmeldrum.

“Jan deserved to win, she was the better player on the day,” said Sarah.

“I wish her all the best of luck for the rest of the tournament

“I’ve enjoyed the Champion of Champions and hope to play in it again soon.”

Jan said: “Sarah was unlucky and suffered a couple of bad breaks early on and I led by two holes at the turn.

“Birdies at the 10th and the 11th doubled my advantage and, despite a comeback from Sarah, I managed to close the game on the 15th with a 4&3 victory.

“It was a great match and could have gone either way.”

Jan now faces an away match at Alford against Angela Joss, who defeated Sandra Ross (Rosehearty) by 3&2.

Retired science lecturer Jan reached the semi-finals of the inaugural ladies scratch competition two years ago before losing to eventual runner-up Kelly Guthrie, of Inverurie.

Claire Prouse (Hazlehead) progressed to the next round after a 5&4 win over Fiona Sim (Stonehaven), while Victoria Buchan (Inverallochy) lost to Linda Mair (Cullen) 2&1.