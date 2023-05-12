Police arrest 35-year-old woman after incident in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Elgin have arrested a woman after receiving reports of threatening behaviour.

Officers swooped on the Cooper Park area at 3.45pm today.

Five police cars were seen in the area.

Police were seen speaking to children and young people on South Street.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.45pm on Friday May 12, we received a report of threatening behaviour in the Cooper Park area of Elgin.

“Officers attended and a short time later traced a woman on South Street.

“The 35-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Police concerns

Last week police said they had arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with attempted murder.

In a statement officers said they arrested the teens after a 25-year-old was found critically injured on High Street in the Moray town.

Police said they were searching for a group of 10 youths seen in the area at the time of the attack, about 10.45pm.

They later confirmed two boys, aged 14 and 15, were charged with attempted murder.

They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson, said: “We are very grateful for the support and co-operation of the local community while we carried out our investigation into this incident.”

Earlier this week, police revealed they were trawling CCTV and dash-cam footage to track down a group of youths.

About 10 youths were spotted in the town centre at the time of the attack and ran off along North Street, towards Alexandra Road.

Anyone with further information should call 101.