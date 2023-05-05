Two teens charged with attempted murder following Elgin assault

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenage boys are facing an attempted murder charge after a man was attacked in Elgin town centre.

The 25-year-old was found critically injured on High Street, near the fountain, late on Sunday. He was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police said they were searching for a group of 10 youths seen in the area at the time of the attack, about 10.45pm.

Now they have confirmed two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with attempted murder.

They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson, said: “We are very grateful for the support and co-operation of the local community while we carried out our investigation into this incident.”

Earlier this week, police revealed they were trawling CCTV and dash-cam footage to track down a group of youths.

About 10 youths were spotted in the town centre at the time of the attack and ran off along North Street, towards Alexandra Road.

Anyone with further information should call 101.