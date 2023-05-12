EXCLUSIVE: Clubs receive full Conference League proposal ahead of SFA AGM

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proposal for a new Conference League in Scottish football has been sent to clubs for consideration ahead of a vote at the Scottish FA’s AGM next month.

Although plenty of details about plans for a new division, which would sit between League Two and the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League have appeared in the public domain, clubs have now received the finalised proposal.

The Press and Journal understands the document outlines the following if the Conference League is approved at the Hampden AGM on June 6:

The first season would be season 2024-25 with the division comprising 10 teams: four Premiership colts teams, the sides that finish in the top four of the Lowland League in 2023-24 and the top two from the Highland League in 2023-24.

Colts teams couldn’t be promoted or relegated.

The highest-placed non colts team would face the side which finishes bottom of League Two in a play-off.

The lowest-placed non colts team would be relegated with the winners of the Highland and Lowland League competing in a play-off to replace them.

The loser of the play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions would then face the second lowest-placed non colts team in a play-off.

Participation fees from the colts teams would fund the division with the six non colts teams likely to receive a payment of around £40,000 per year.

The colts teams would need to commit to being in the Conference League for a minimum of five years and would need to field seven players eligible to play for Scotland in every starting XI and include 11 Scotland eligible players in each matchday squad.

Context

It is also understood the document clubs have received explains why the pyramid working group believe the idea is worth exploring.

They believe there is a blockage in the development pathway from the age of 18 upwards.

Scotland’s national team performances decline from Under-17, to U19 and U21 level with players at some of country’s biggest clubs not progressing as expected.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have fielded colts teams in the Lowland League this season and last term and are said to have reported a positive impact on player development as a result.

The document is also understood to state that the Conference League could be a success on a sporting and commercial basis because it could provide:

A competitive environment for the country’s most talented young players to play meaningful, competitive football against experienced professionals.

Increased opportunities for ambitious clubs due to the introduction of an additional funded league within the Scottish football pyramid.

Enhanced marketing and promotion of a new youth-focused, professional league.

Enhanced revenue opportunities for clubs and leagues alike.

Those behind the proposal have also looked at other countries that have colts teams in the senior set-up.

With seven of the top 10 ranked nations – France, Portugal, Netherlands, Croaa, Italy, Belgium and Spain – having colts teams in their leagues.