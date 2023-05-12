EXCLUSIVE: Clubs receive full Conference League proposal ahead of SFA AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EXCLUSIVE: Clubs receive full Conference League proposal ahead of SFA AGM

Full members of the Scottish FA will vote to decide whether a Conference League is introduced in Scotland.

By Callum Law
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup

The proposal for a new Conference League in Scottish football has been sent to clubs for consideration ahead of a vote at the Scottish FA’s AGM next month.

Although plenty of details about plans for a new division, which would sit between League Two and the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League have appeared in the public domain, clubs have now received the finalised proposal.

The Press and Journal understands the document outlines the following if the Conference League is approved at the Hampden AGM on June 6:

  • The first season would be season 2024-25 with the division comprising 10 teams: four Premiership colts teams, the sides that finish in the top four of the Lowland League in 2023-24 and the top two from the Highland League in 2023-24.
  • Colts teams couldn’t be promoted or relegated.
  • The highest-placed non colts team would face the side which finishes bottom of League Two in a play-off.
  • The lowest-placed non colts team would be relegated with the winners of the Highland and Lowland League competing in a play-off to replace them.
  • The loser of the play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions would then face the second lowest-placed non colts team in a play-off.
  • Participation fees from the colts teams would fund the division with the six non colts teams likely to receive a payment of around £40,000 per year.
  • The colts teams would need to commit to being in the Conference League for a minimum of five years and would need to field seven players eligible to play for Scotland in every starting XI and include 11 Scotland eligible players in each matchday squad.

Context

It is also understood the document clubs have received explains why the pyramid working group believe the idea is worth exploring.

They believe there is a blockage in the development pathway from the age of 18 upwards.

Scotland’s national team performances decline from Under-17, to U19 and U21 level with players at some of country’s biggest clubs not progressing as expected.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have fielded colts teams in the Lowland League this season and last term and are said to have reported a positive impact on player development as a result.

The document is also understood to state that the Conference League could be a success on a sporting and commercial basis because it could provide:

  • A competitive environment for the country’s most talented young players to play meaningful, competitive football against experienced professionals.
  • Increased opportunities for ambitious clubs due to the introduction of an additional funded league within the Scottish football pyramid.
  • Enhanced marketing and promotion of a new youth-focused, professional league.
  • Enhanced revenue opportunities for clubs and leagues alike.

Those behind the proposal have also looked at other countries that have colts teams in the senior set-up.

With seven of the top 10 ranked nations – France, Portugal, Netherlands, Croaa, Italy, Belgium and Spain – having colts teams in their leagues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
The creation of a Conference League would see teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues playing against Premiership colts teams as has happened previously in the Challenge Cup
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told