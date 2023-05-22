Crime & Courts Building society worker embezzled almost £10,000 and cannot pay it back Kaitlyn Brown still maintains she didn't illegally take £9,762 from the Nationwide branch in Elgin. By Kathryn Wylie May 22 2023, 11.45am Share Building society worker embezzled almost £10,000 and cannot pay it back Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5745721/elgin-building-society-worker-embezzled-almost-10000/ Copy Link Kaitlyn Brown was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]