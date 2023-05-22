Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney has been shortlisted for a world-class prize.

The wartime museum will compete against the likes of the Natural History Museum in London to take home the title of Museum of the Year.

A total of five UK institutions have been shortlisted for the Art Fund Museum prize, with Glasgow’s The Burrell Collection being the only other Scottish entry.

The £120,000 prize is the largest of its kind in the world, celebrating the resilience, creativity and imagination of British museums.

The Lyness-based museum was given a face-lift last year in a £4.4 million refurbishment.

Nick Hewitt, Orkney Islands Council’s culture team leader said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted after a demanding and ambitious redevelopment.

“We’re really proud to see Orkney’s remarkable wartime heritage in the spotlight – it helps raise awareness of the great work Museums do and the fascinating stories they preserve.”

The museum, operated by Orkney Islands Council, charts Orkney’s history during the two world wars and has an array of wartime artefacts on show.

‘Determination’ pays off

The exhibit tells the story of The Flow – one of the world’s biggest natural harbours – as the UK’s naval nerve centre during the World Wars, and the change this brought to the surrounding small island communities of Orkney.

Council convener Graham Bevan said: “We’re absolutely delighted with this shortlisting. It reflects a determination by many over several years to bring a vision for a world class museum honouring our wartime heritage to reality.

“Huge congratulations go to everyone who has helped steer this project and played a role in ensuring these stories and artefacts are preserved for generations to come.

“Thanks must also go to all our funders, and to Art Fund for this award which raises the profile of museums and the important work they do.”

‘UK museum at the top of their game’

Organisers said the nominees “demonstrate transformational impact, redeveloping their offers with diverse and inspiring stories at their heart and responding to vital issues of today”.

The Natural History Museum is known for showcasing some of the country’s best collections of science and nature, while The MAC homes evolving exhibitions and theatre performances.

Leighton House is the former home and studio of the leading Victorian artist Lord Frederic Leighton, meanwhile, the Burrell Collection also holds the art collection of Sir William Burrell and his wife Lady Constance.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Jenny Waldman, the director of the Art Fund, said: “The five Art Fund Museum of the Year 2023 finalists are at the top of their game, offering inspirational collections and programmes for their communities, for visitors from across the UK and around the world.

“From transformational redevelopment to community involvement to address the major issues of today, the shortlisted museums may operate at very different scales, but all show astonishing ambition and boundless creativity.

“Each is a blueprint for future innovation in museums. Visit them if you possibly can.”

Alongside Ms Waldman, the panel also includes artist Larry Achiampong, historian and broadcaster Dame Mary Beard, author Abadesi Osunsade, and Laura Pye, the director of National Museums Liverpool.

The judges will visit each of the finalists to inform their decision-making, while each museum will make the most of being shortlisted over the summer through events and activities for new and current visitors.

£120,000 prize awaits the winner

2023 marks 10 years of the prize, which is grounded in 50 years of championing the UK’s 2,500 museums, galleries and heritage sites.

This year the prize fund has been increased by £20,000 from the past £100,000 amount to mark 120 years of the Art Fund supporting museums.

The other nominees will each be given £15,000.

The winning museum will be announced at a ceremony at the British Museum in London on July 12.

Last year, The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London was crowned museum of the year.