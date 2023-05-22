Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year award

The Orkney museum is up against the Natural History Museum for the £120,000 prize.

By Michelle Henderson and Naomi Clarke
The sun beams down on Scapa Flow Museum in Stromness.
Scapa Flow Museum is one of five UK institutions to be shortlisted for the prestigious award. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney has been shortlisted for a world-class prize.

The wartime museum will compete against the likes of the Natural History Museum in London to take home the title of Museum of the Year.

A total of five UK institutions have been shortlisted for the Art Fund Museum prize, with Glasgow’s The Burrell Collection being the only other Scottish entry.

The £120,000 prize is the largest of its kind in the world, celebrating the resilience, creativity and imagination of British museums.

An array of wartime artefacts hang from the walls of Orkney's Scapa Flow Museum.
Scapa Flow Museum showcases Orkney’s rich wartime history. Image: Scapa Flow Museum.

The Lyness-based museum was given a face-lift last year in a £4.4 million refurbishment.

Nick Hewitt, Orkney Islands Council’s culture team leader said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted after a demanding and ambitious redevelopment.

“We’re really proud to see Orkney’s remarkable wartime heritage in the spotlight – it helps raise awareness of the great work Museums do and the fascinating stories they preserve.”

The museum, operated by Orkney Islands Council, charts Orkney’s history during the two world wars and has an array of wartime artefacts on show.

Two historic armoured weapons underwent extensive conservation works as part of the upgrade. Image: Orkney Islands Council

‘Determination’ pays off

The exhibit tells the story of The Flow – one of the world’s biggest natural harbours – as the UK’s naval nerve centre during the World Wars, and the change this brought to the surrounding small island communities of Orkney.

Council convener Graham Bevan said: “We’re absolutely delighted with this shortlisting. It reflects a determination by many over several years to bring a vision for a world class museum honouring our wartime heritage to reality.

“Huge congratulations go to everyone who has helped steer this project and played a role in ensuring these stories and artefacts are preserved for generations to come.

“Thanks must also go to all our funders, and to Art Fund for this award which raises the profile of museums and the important work they do.”

‘UK museum at the top of their game’

Organisers said the nominees “demonstrate transformational impact, redeveloping their offers with diverse and inspiring stories at their heart and responding to vital issues of today”.

The Natural History Museum is known for showcasing some of the country’s best collections of science and nature, while The MAC homes evolving exhibitions and theatre performances.

Leighton House is the former home and studio of the leading Victorian artist Lord Frederic Leighton, meanwhile, the Burrell Collection also holds the art collection of Sir William Burrell and his wife Lady Constance.

Tourists walk around the grand hall of the Natural History Museum in London.
The Natural History Museum in London has also been shortlisted for the £120,000 prize. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Jenny Waldman, the director of the Art Fund, said: “The five Art Fund Museum of the Year 2023 finalists are at the top of their game, offering inspirational collections and programmes for their communities, for visitors from across the UK and around the world.

“From transformational redevelopment to community involvement to address the major issues of today, the shortlisted museums may operate at very different scales, but all show astonishing ambition and boundless creativity.

“Each is a blueprint for future innovation in museums. Visit them if you possibly can.”

Alongside Ms Waldman, the panel also includes artist Larry Achiampong, historian and broadcaster Dame Mary Beard, author Abadesi Osunsade, and Laura Pye, the director of National Museums Liverpool.

The judges will visit each of the finalists to inform their decision-making, while each museum will make the most of being shortlisted over the summer through events and activities for new and current visitors.

£120,000 prize awaits the winner

2023 marks 10 years of the prize, which is grounded in 50 years of championing the UK’s 2,500 museums, galleries and heritage sites.

This year the prize fund has been increased by £20,000 from the past £100,000 amount to mark 120 years of the Art Fund supporting museums.

The other nominees will each be given £15,000.

The winning museum will be announced at a ceremony at the British Museum in London on July 12.

Last year, The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London was crowned museum of the year.

Editor's Picks

