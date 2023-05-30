Second woman to appear in court after woman seriously injured in fight on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second woman to appear in court after woman seriously injured in fight on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street

Witnesses heard the woman shout for help before she fell into the road at about 1am.

By Lottie Hood and Louise Glen
Two people from the forensics team standing behind police tape in front of Kiwi Fit garage.
Forensics at the scene of the incident on Hutcheon Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A second person has been charged after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street.

Police said, today, that a 20-year-old woman was due to appear in court.

Witnesses saw a group of about five women arguing in the street shortly before 1am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But it was not until one of the women fell back into the street shouting “I’ve been stabbed” that witnesses realised how serious the incident was and called 999.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition, where she remains.

A 36-year-old woman was also charged in connection with the incident appeared in court on Wednesday.

‘It was just shouting at first’

Kieran Desouza lives in Hutcheon Court which overlooks the scene, and called the police.

He was getting ready for bed when he heard a group of women shouting – with one telling someone to put a knife away.

The 31-year-old said: “I saw a small group of about five that appeared to be all middle-aged women. There was an argument between two women and the other three. There was just shouting at first.”

He said it seemed to briefly calm down before a fight broke out, with punches being thrown initially.

“My flat is quite high up and it was dark so it was hard to make out everything,” he said.

“To begin with it looked like it was just punching. Then a slightly bigger friend of the attacker pulled the victims hair and dragged her to the ground.”

A police car sits outside a block of flats on Hutcheon Street in Aberdeen.
Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen, where police have set up a cordon. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

‘Help, I’ve been stabbed’

Mr Desouza said that the woman was then stabbed for about “half a minute” before the culprits walked off in the opposite direction, leaving the woman on the ground.

“The victim started to get up off the pavement,” he added. “She lent on the garage door and then slumped and stumbled into the main road and fell on her back. She shouted ‘help, I have been been stabbed’.”

Mr  Desouza added: “You don’t really expect to see that sort of thing. These days anything can happen, it’s more violent these days.”

Another resident heard “shouting and screaming”, but had not realised how serious the incident was.

He said: “I usually look out the window when I hear something but I thought it was just a group of drunk people. I didn’t think it was an altercation between people.

“I feel bad I didn’t look out now.”

A member of the forensics team inspecting the cordoned off area on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen.
A member of the forensics team inspecting the crime scene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Two women charged

A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen, which was reported around 12.50am on Tuesday May 30.

“She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today , Thursday  June 1.

“A 33-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident, where she remains.

“A 36-year-old woman was previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 31 May.

“A 37-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and was released without charge.”

Conversation