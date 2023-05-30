Second woman to appear in court after woman seriously injured in fight on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street

A second person has been charged after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street.

Police said, today, that a 20-year-old woman was due to appear in court.

Witnesses saw a group of about five women arguing in the street shortly before 1am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But it was not until one of the women fell back into the street shouting “I’ve been stabbed” that witnesses realised how serious the incident was and called 999.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition, where she remains.

A 36-year-old woman was also charged in connection with the incident appeared in court on Wednesday.

‘It was just shouting at first’

Kieran Desouza lives in Hutcheon Court which overlooks the scene, and called the police.

He was getting ready for bed when he heard a group of women shouting – with one telling someone to put a knife away.

The 31-year-old said: “I saw a small group of about five that appeared to be all middle-aged women. There was an argument between two women and the other three. There was just shouting at first.”

He said it seemed to briefly calm down before a fight broke out, with punches being thrown initially.

“My flat is quite high up and it was dark so it was hard to make out everything,” he said.

“To begin with it looked like it was just punching. Then a slightly bigger friend of the attacker pulled the victims hair and dragged her to the ground.”

‘Help, I’ve been stabbed’

Mr Desouza said that the woman was then stabbed for about “half a minute” before the culprits walked off in the opposite direction, leaving the woman on the ground.

“The victim started to get up off the pavement,” he added. “She lent on the garage door and then slumped and stumbled into the main road and fell on her back. She shouted ‘help, I have been been stabbed’.”

Mr Desouza added: “You don’t really expect to see that sort of thing. These days anything can happen, it’s more violent these days.”

Another resident heard “shouting and screaming”, but had not realised how serious the incident was.

He said: “I usually look out the window when I hear something but I thought it was just a group of drunk people. I didn’t think it was an altercation between people.

“I feel bad I didn’t look out now.”

Two women charged

A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen, which was reported around 12.50am on Tuesday May 30.

“She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today , Thursday June 1.

“A 33-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident, where she remains.

“A 36-year-old woman was previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 31 May.

“A 37-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and was released without charge.”