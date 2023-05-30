Oban lifeboat rescue broken down inflatable boat at Loch Etive

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people were rescued after the boat broke down on Loch Etive.

Oban lifeboat was called to assist the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) after it suffered engine problems at about 9.30pm.

The RNLI crew towed the RIB carrying three people back to Dunstaffnage Marina.

Launched from Oban, Strathclyde about half an hour ago – https://t.co/j48mQnQuwP — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 29, 2023

Those on board were uninjured in the incident and were returned to shore around 12.50am.