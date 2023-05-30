Highlands & Islands Oban lifeboat rescue broken down inflatable boat at Loch Etive RNLI crews responded to the call at around 9.30pm on Monday. By Lottie Hood May 30 2023, 6.45am Share Oban lifeboat rescue broken down inflatable boat at Loch Etive Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5784553/oban-lifeboat-loch-etive-rescue-broken-down-vessel-at-loch-etive/ Copy Link 0 comment Oban lifeboat responded to the call at around 9.30pm. Image: RNLI. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people were rescued after the boat broke down on Loch Etive. Oban lifeboat was called to assist the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) after it suffered engine problems at about 9.30pm. The RNLI crew towed the RIB carrying three people back to Dunstaffnage Marina. Launched from Oban, Strathclyde about half an hour ago – https://t.co/j48mQnQuwP — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 29, 2023 Those on board were uninjured in the incident and were returned to shore around 12.50am. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
