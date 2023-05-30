‘Be suspicious’: Police issue stark warning after Aberdeen pensioner conned out of £200,000 in banking scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Be suspicious’: Police issue stark warning after Aberdeen pensioner conned out of £200,000 in banking scam

A 59-year-old business owner was also conned out of £210,000.

By Lauren Taylor
An Aberdeen pensioner and business-owner have been scammed out of more than £200,000. Image: Shutterstock
An Aberdeen pensioner and business-owner have been scammed out of more than £200,000. Image: Shutterstock

An Aberdeen pensioner has lost £200,000 in a banking scam.

Fraudsters contacted the 85-year-old and advised him that his bank account was being investigated due to fraudulent activity.

A man asked him to transfer £20,000 to an account provided by the scammer.

The pensioner complied and provided vast sums on a near-daily basis. He was also encouraged to set up internet banking.

The victim was then contacted by a woman claiming to work for the police, working as part of the investigation. He then became suspicious and told a family member.

Police are warning people in Aberdeen about Authorised Push Payment scams.

A 59-year-old business owner was also conned out of £210,000 after being told by scammers his bank accounts had been compromised.

He was instructed to transfer his money to a “safe account” using internet banking.

The victim transferred the entire balance of his business and personal accounts into criminal control.

Police warn Aberdeen residents about banking scam

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce slammed the criminals as “despicable” and explained the type of crime is called an Authorised Push Payment.

He said: “The people who carry out these crimes are despicable. They target members of our community and steal their life savings.

“The scammers gained the victims’ confidence to ensure they parted with large sums of money.

“Criminals pretend to be from a legitimate bank, then contact the victims by telephone to warn of suspicious activity on their accounts. They convince the victim to transfer money to ‘safe accounts’. This type of fraud is known as ‘Authorised Push Payment’.”

Officers are now urging the public to be aware of calls and advised that reputable banks will not ask for banking details over the phone.

Ch Insp Bruce warned people to “be suspicious” about who is calling.

He said: “We would like to make the public aware of these calls to ensure that their elderly or vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours are also aware of these types of scams.

“Reputable banks and financial institutions will not ask you for your banking details or password by phone. If in doubt, do not share any personal information or financial details. Ask the person where they got your details from and the reason for the call. Ask them for contact details and make a note of what they are asking for.

“Be suspicious as to who is calling you, and make every effort to ensure that the person at the end of the line is legitimate and represents who they claim to be. Do not be afraid to take details; there is nothing wrong with declining their requests and ending the call.”

Can you spot a scam? Tips to avoid being hooked by phishing fraudsters

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]