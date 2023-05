Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett to leave relegated Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett is set to leave relegated Dundee United.

Pawlett, 32, is one of four players who will depart the Tannadice club when their deals expire next month.

Banchory-raised Pawlett came through the Aberdeen youth academy and made 212 appearances for the Dons, 129 of them starts.

Pawlett netted 21 goals for Aberdeen.

He left the Reds in summer 2017 to sign for MK Dons.

After 18 months with MK Dons he signed for Dundee United in January 2019, where he made 110 appearances.

Pawlett only made 13 appearances in the current campaign.

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith and Ian Harkes will also leave.

Meanwhile, loanees Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic) and Loick Ayina (Huddersfield Town) will return to their parent clubs.