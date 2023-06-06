Crime & Courts ‘He set me on fire’: Man tells trial he feared for life during alleged ‘flamethrower’ attack Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of a battering his friend at a flat on Berryden Road. By Danny McKay June 6 2023, 5.42pm Share ‘He set me on fire’: Man tells trial he feared for life during alleged ‘flamethrower’ attack Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5812909/he-set-me-on-fire-man-tells-trial-he-feared-for-life-during-alleged-flamethrower-attack/ Copy Link Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, denied assaulting a man with a makeshift flamethrower. Image: Shutterstock [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]