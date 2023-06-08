Crime & Courts Man and woman in court accused of Kyle of Lochalsh murder Michael White, 61, was found dead at a property in April this year and detectives have been investigating the circumstances ever since. By David Love June 8 2023, 1.32pm Share Man and woman in court accused of Kyle of Lochalsh murder Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5821120/man-and-woman-in-court-accused-of-kyle-of-lochalsh-murder/ Copy Link The two murder accused appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]