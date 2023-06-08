Students ‘left waiting’ for answers on vital mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Students ‘left waiting’ for answers on vital mental health support

Student representatives from Aberdeen's two universities teamed up with UHI asking for a rethink on the cuts - but have had little response.

By Chris Cromar
Woman sitting at desk looking stressed.
Many students are feeling stressed due to a number of factors. Image: Shutterstock.

Students from across the north of Scotland have vowed to keep pushing for answers over mental health funding.

The Scottish Government has removed funding for counselling at universities and colleges across Scotland, with institutions expected to lose £4 million support.

The cut comes as cost-of-living crisis and monetary issues increase pressure on students’ mental health, with universities saying the budget cut has come at the “worst time possible.”

Representatives from Aberdeen University, the Robert Gordon University, NesCol and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf asking for a rethink – or, at least answers on how mental health needs will be met.

But they say that weeks on, they are still no clearer.

University of Aberdeen wall sign with Gaelic translation and university logo.
Student representatives from Aberdeen University, RGU, UHI and Nescol wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

They said the response from the Scottish Government – which said “no decision has been made on support for this beyond the end of this academic year” has  “provided no clarity”.

‘Support services will disappear’

Aberdeen University Students’ Association’s vice president for welfare, Sai Shraddha S. Viswanathan said: “Unfortunately, months after we first raised this issue, the Scottish Government are no further forward in explaining how they will ensure that students don’t lose access to vital mental health services.

“We have been clear that hundreds of counselling sessions in each institution and key mental health support services will disappear if the Scottish Government don’t urgently address the funding gap they have created.

“Thousands of students have benefited from this funding over last few years and to remove this without any indication of how it will be replaced is a backwards move. If the Scottish Government are unable to provide answers urgently, they will be sending a clear message that they don’t care about the mental health of our students.”

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall standing with a city skyline in the background.
NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall said that students are in ‘desperate need’ of extended counsellor funding.

National Union of Students Scotland president, Ellie Gomersall added:  “The Scottish Government is letting students down by not confirming funding for mental health counsellors in colleges and universities for the next academic year.

“NUS Scotland has made it very clear to the Scottish Government that students are in desperate need of extended counsellor funding. Our Save Our Counsellors petition has over 1,500 signatures and it gets more every day.

“I urge the Scottish Government to commit to funding mental health counsellors in colleges and universities for 2023/24 and to create a sustainable, long-term funding plan so that students can be assured that they will be able to access vital mental health services for the foreseeable future.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

