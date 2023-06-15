Crime & Courts Football ban for violent Caley Thistle fan who tried to take fireworks into St Johnstone game A sheriff called Cody Craig an "absolute disgrace" to his club and said pyrotechnics were "the scourge of Scottish football". By Jamie Buchan June 15 2023, 7.30am Share Football ban for violent Caley Thistle fan who tried to take fireworks into St Johnstone game Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5843848/football-ban-for-violent-caley-thistle-fan-cody-craig-who-tried-to-take-fireworks-into-st-johnstone-game/ Copy Link Cody Craig, 18, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]