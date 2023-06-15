Volunteers invited to help record dolphin, whale and porpoise sightings

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers are being invited to help record sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises across the UK.

The Sea Watch Foundation has announced its National Whale and Dolphin Watch will return between July 29 and August 6.

It has become a popular and important event for citizen scientists, researchers and wildlife enthusiasts since it launched 22 years ago.

People of all ages and backgrounds will be able to join trained experts at designated watch sites to observe and record sightings of marine mammals.

The data collected will contribute to ongoing research on population trends, distribution and behaviour of the animals.

Simone Evans, sightings officer for the Sea Watch Foundation, said: “The UK’s waters are home to a diverse range of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, but they face increasing threats.

“By engaging the public in monitoring and conserving these species, we can better understand and protect them for future generations.”

Last year, more than 1,000 people participated and recorded sightings of 13 species of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Memorable sightings included sei whales in the Outer Hebrides and 14 sightings of orca.

The charity hopes this year’s week-long citizen science event will be “even bigger and more exciting than ever before”.

No prior experience or knowledge is needed to take part. Those interested are asked to sign up for training courses or use the free species guides online.