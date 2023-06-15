Volunteers invited to help record dolphin, whale and porpoise sightings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteers invited to help record dolphin, whale and porpoise sightings

The Sea Watch Foundation's National Whale and Dolphin Watch will return between July 29 and August 6. 

By Ellie Milne
Two dolphins jumping out of the water at Chanonry Point
The Sea Watch Foundation has announced the return of National Whale and Dolphin Watch between July 29 and August. Pictured is two dolphins at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Volunteers are being invited to help record sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises across the UK.

The Sea Watch Foundation has announced its National Whale and Dolphin Watch will return between July 29 and August 6.

It has become a popular and important event for citizen scientists, researchers and wildlife enthusiasts since it launched 22 years ago.

People of all ages and backgrounds will be able to join trained experts at designated watch sites to observe and record sightings of marine mammals.

The data collected will contribute to ongoing research on population trends, distribution and behaviour of the animals.

Dolphin in the ocean.
The National Whale and Dolphin Watch will take place between July 29 and August 6. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Volunteers needed for National Whale and Dolphin Watch

Simone Evans, sightings officer for the Sea Watch Foundation, said: “The UK’s waters are home to a diverse range of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, but they face increasing threats.

“By engaging the public in monitoring and conserving these species, we can better understand and protect them for future generations.”

Last year, more than 1,000 people participated and recorded sightings of 13 species of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Memorable sightings included sei whales in the Outer Hebrides and 14 sightings of orca.

The charity hopes this year’s week-long citizen science event will be “even bigger and more exciting than ever before”.

No prior experience or knowledge is needed to take part. Those interested are asked to sign up for training courses or use the free species guides online.

