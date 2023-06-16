Meet the man keeping the history of Aberdeen shipbuilding alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the man keeping the history of Aberdeen shipbuilding alive

Stan Bruce dedicates his time to researching the history shipbuilding across the north-east.

By Lauren Taylor
Local historian and former shipbuilder, Stan Bruce dedicates his time to researching the trade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Local historian and former shipbuilder, Stan Bruce dedicates his time to researching the trade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Stan Bruce vividly remembers standing on the bow of a ship “up in the heavens” waiting for it to be launched.

The former shipbuilder can recall the sound of the axes chapping at the ropes and the banging of hammers knocking the supporting planks out of the way.

And then, the feeling of the boat hitting the water in the harbour for the first time.

“I have so many good memories,” he said, smiling fondly.

“You can’t beat the ship launches, though. Sometimes I was under the ship when they cut the triggers and sometimes I was on the bow when the ship went down.

“You’re up in the heavens really, it’s so high up it’s unbelievable. You can see everything and feel it going into the water.”

Mr Bruce started working at the Aberdeen shipyard in 1980 when he was just 16, not really knowing what direction his career would take him.

He worked at Hall Russell & Co for 10 years, learning everything he possibly could while enjoying his time – and the banter – in the yard.

And now, he writes books about shipbuilding across the north-east to keep its history alive.

The Aberdeen harbour circa 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Jack of all trades’

He originally applied to become a joiner at Hall Russell, but when they saw his O grades and highers they said he should apply to the drawing office.

From there it all “fell into place” for Mr Bruce who then started as a draughtsman apprentice.

He spent the first month in the training centre, learning welding, plating, and using the guillotine before learning how to draw.

By his third year, he was drawing for the ships being built in the yard.

While Mr Bruce was working at Hall Russell he also spent time in the planning office, outfitting, steel work, and ship repairs – as well as going on sea trials.

Stan Bruce at the Aberdeen harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The former shipbuilder also spent five-and-a-half years working as an assistant manager at Hall Russell.

He got his HNC in shipbuilding and then went to RGU to get a degree in mechanical engineering, which involved electrical work.

“Like a Jack of all trades, I wanted to know a bit about everything,” he said.

Sharing the stories ‘needs to be done’

Hall Russell was the last of the Aberdeen shipbuilders, closing in 1992. It made iron and steel ships, ranging from cargo vessels to warships.

Mr Bruce left the trade the year before the yard closed to become a surveyor at the age of 27 – which he has been doing ever since.

Aberdeen’s once bustling harbour with the newly built dry docks, part of the Hall Russell shipyard, as seen in 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

While nothing is left of the original shipyards, apart from the closed Neptune Bar and the dry dock, Mr Bruce is determined to keep the history alive.

So far, he has written around 700 poems – which he says are “getting better now” – and 50 books.

Mr Bruce organised the commemorative plaque for the Thermopylae, which was then cut by Gavin Gatt and Ricky Somerville. Image: Stan Bruce.

He was also chairman of the Banffshire Maritime Heritage Association for some time and has put up plaques and sculptures dedicated to the history.

When Mr Bruce worked at the shipyards, he would speak to Adam Leiper, the electrical manager, who collated pictures and stories from the yard.

<br />Hall Russell working on a Royal Navy Vessel – picture taken 16 January 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

After Mr Leiper died, he decided to take on the role of sharing the history of shipbuilding and recognising the innovative designs that came from Aberdeen.

He said: “I don’t think anybody else is doing it, Adam said when he’s away I have to carry on.

“That was enough encouragement for me. It needs to be done, before too long we will be away.”

Research takes him back to his shipbuilding days

Recently, he was asked to talk at an event celebrating Aberdeen shipbuilding and the success of the Thermopylae – marking the 150th anniversary of the Aberdeen ship’s success in the Great Tea Race.

Mr Bruce organised the commemorative plaque and already had one installed in York Place to recognise the Thermopylae and its win over the Cutty Sark.

He also wrote a poem to mark the unveiling of the plaque at its permanent home at Aberdeen Harbour.

Stan Bruce at the unveiling of the Thermopylae. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Bruce says he has more volumes “well under way” and plans to continue his research even further.

He finished: “I miss my shipbuilding days, but researching Aberdeen’s shipbuilding history takes me back there. I love finding out about all the ships built in Aberdeen and what happened to them, so that’s why I do it.

“I talked about 16 of what I consider the most significant ships built in Aberdeen recently in the Aberdeen Maritime Museum, amongst these was of course the Thermopylae, the Scottish Maid, and the Sir William Hardy.

“Maybe we will have plaques to commemorate these one day. I’ll screw them on a wall myself if I have to, just as I did for the Thermopylae in 2018.”

The local historian’s 22 volumes on Aberdeen shipbuilding are all available online for free.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]