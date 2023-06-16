Crime & Courts ‘Don’t give up’: Rape survivor’s powerful message to help other women seek justice Michelle Newman was repeatedly raped in her sleep by her husband. Now, she's courageously waived her right to anonymity to raise awareness of her ordeal. By Danny McKay June 16 2023, 5.08pm Share ‘Don’t give up’: Rape survivor’s powerful message to help other women seek justice Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5852449/dont-give-up-womans-powerful-message-to-support-other-rape-victims/ Copy Link Michelle Newman was repeatedly raped by her husband John Lindsay, the High Court in Aberdeen was told. Images: DC Thomson/Michelle Newman [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]