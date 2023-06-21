Man caught with indecent videos of children claimed he was a ‘paedophile hunter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with indecent videos of children claimed he was a ‘paedophile hunter’

Iain Kenneth told police officers that he was inspired to become a paedophile hunter by a TikTok video as he tried to explain disturbing content found on his iPhone.

By Jenni Gee
Iain Kenneth appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who was caught with indecent videos of children as young as one year old claimed he was a paedophile hunter inspired by a TikTok video.

Sick videos classed as Category A – the most severe kind – that featured children aged between one and 14 years old were discovered on Iain Kenneth’s mobile phone.

He was caught with them on the device when police raided his home at the time after receiving a tip-off about his internet activity.

But the 66-year-old told officers: “I’m really not what you think. I got this idea in my head, I saw some TikTok videos about people that hunt paedophiles”.

Kenneth appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to charges of taking, permitting to be taken or making and possessing indecent images of children.

‘I saw some TikTok videos’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that police had gone to Kenneth’s former home in Glenlivet with a search warrant on September 8 2022.

Officers at the National Child Abuse Unit in Inverness had received intelligence about “the uploading of child sexual abuse material to the internet”.

She said: “When police knocked on the door, there was no response, but the accused was traced at his workplace and returned home – allowing the officers access to the property.

“An iPhone and iPad were seized and cybercrime experts examined them, indecent images of children were found on the phone and the accused was arrested.”

Following his arrest Kenneth told officers: “I’m really not what you think I am. I got this idea in my head. I saw some TikTok videos about people that hunt paedophiles.

“In hindsight, it was a bad idea. It is so easy to find them.”

The court heard that a digital forensic examination of Kenneth’s iPhone uncovered two accessible Category A videos.

They featured children aged between one and 14 years.

Also detected were one inaccessible still image and one inaccessible video.

Kenneth gave a “no comment” interview throughout police questioning and made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

Placed on rehabilitation programme for sex offenders

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing Kenneth, of MacDuff Street in Lossiemouth, to allow time for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

Kenneth’s suitability for the Moving Forward: Making Changes rehabilitation programme for sex offenders will also be assessed in the meantime.

Solicitor Robert Cruickshank reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

But Kenneth was immediately placed on the sex offenders register and the length of his registration will be determined when he reappears in the dock.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

