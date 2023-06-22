Drunken thief raided holiday lets – stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot

A drunken thief raided two holiday lets near Inverurie and stole wine, a jacket and a single boot.

Renatas Simaitis helped himself to the odd list of items as he looted from two different holiday let properties at Pitcaple.

But the 35-year-old was caught red-handed in the second of the two properties carrying a bottle of wine.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Simaitis targeted Pinewood Cottage at 6.30am on May 7 this year.

Then the thief struck at the second nearby address just half an hour later.

‘Just the one’ boot

The fiscal explained he had not been given the values of the stolen property but said alcohol was taken from one and a jacket and just one boot from the other.

He said Simaitis was caught by police officers while he was still inside the second property “holding a bottle of wine” with another two bottles on the table.

He was also found to be in possession of the jacket and boot.

Sheriff Eric Brown queried: “Single rather than a pair? A boot?”

Mr McMann replied: “There was just the one”.

All of the stolen property was recovered and Simaitis, of Japan Road in Romford, pled guilty to two charges of theft.

‘Heavily under the influence of alcohol’

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the offences were a “somewhat odd set of circumstances”.

He added: “It’s quite clear Mr Simaitis was heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

Mr McGregor explained his client had struggled with an alcohol problem for some time.

However, he added: “Since these offences, he has stopped drinking in its entirety. He’s also in employment”.

Sheriff Brown ordered Samaitis to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and he must be supervised for eight months.

