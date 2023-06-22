Drunken thief raided holiday lets – stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken thief raided holiday lets – stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot

The defence lawyer for Renatas Simaitis said his client "was heavily under the influence of alcohol" during the thefts that involved an "odd set of circumstances".

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Renatas Simaitis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drunken thief raided two holiday lets near Inverurie and stole wine, a jacket and a single boot.

Renatas Simaitis helped himself to the odd list of items as he looted from two different holiday let properties at Pitcaple.

But the 35-year-old was caught red-handed in the second of the two properties carrying a bottle of wine.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Simaitis targeted Pinewood Cottage at 6.30am on May 7 this year.

Then the thief struck at the second nearby address just half an hour later.

‘Just the one’ boot

The fiscal explained he had not been given the values of the stolen property but said alcohol was taken from one and a jacket and just one boot from the other.

He said Simaitis was caught by police officers while he was still inside the second property “holding a bottle of wine” with another two bottles on the table.

He was also found to be in possession of the jacket and boot.

Sheriff Eric Brown queried: “Single rather than a pair? A boot?”

Mr McMann replied: “There was just the one”.

All of the stolen property was recovered and Simaitis, of Japan Road in Romford, pled guilty to two charges of theft.

‘Heavily under the influence of alcohol’

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the offences were a “somewhat odd set of circumstances”.

He added: “It’s quite clear Mr Simaitis was heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

Mr McGregor explained his client had struggled with an alcohol problem for some time.

However, he added: “Since these offences, he has stopped drinking in its entirety. He’s also in employment”.

Sheriff Brown ordered Samaitis to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and he must be supervised for eight months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

