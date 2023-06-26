Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera

The 17-year-old didn't even check if anyone was walking below before lobbing the heavy slab.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The teenager will be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager blindly threw a paving stone off the roof of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Centre without even checking if anyone was walking below.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, chucked the heavy slab while he was out socialising with a group of friends.

He also kicked and punched a CCTV camera as he was being watched on a different surveillance camera by police.

The boy, who stood out wearing his brightly coloured jacket, was swiftly arrested by officers.

He pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct and vandalism at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘Accused seen to throw it over his head’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said the incident happened around 11pm on October 10 last year.

“The accused was among a group of youths seen by police CCTV operators to be congregating on the top deck of the St Nicholas Centre.”

Ms MacDonald said the boy was wearing a brightly coloured jacket while the other four in the group were in dark clothing.

“The accused was seen to pick up a loose paving stone and throw it over his head, over a railing and down onto the pavement below.

“Fortunately, nobody was walking on the pavement otherwise it would have had very serious consequences,” Ms MacDonald added.

“The accused had not checked before he threw the paving stone.”

He started to ‘punch and kick’ CCTV camera

The fiscal estimated the height at which the paving slab was thrown to be around 10-12ft.

She went on: “He then turned his attention to one of the CCTV cameras and started to punch and kick it and ended up damaging it.

“Police were watching all this intently and the accused was quite easily spotted.”

A value for the repair work that was required was not available for the court.

The teenager, whose address was given as the Dundee area, will be sentenced next month.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred punishing him to allow time for the production of reports.

