Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV

An Aberdeen man has been jailed for threatening to stab the thief who stole his television.

George Murison unleashed a foul-mouthed volley of abuse from the pavement as he looked towards the man’s flat on Auldearn Place in Aberdeen.

The 38-year-old began striking the ground with a dog lead before making the chilling “stab” threat as he walked off.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the incident happened around midnight on July 7 last year.

It started with Murison visiting the man’s block of flats and ringing his buzzer.

‘You stole my TV. I’m going to stab the f*** out of you’

When the man looked out of his window he saw Murison on the pavement below.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said: “The accused began being verbally abusive towards him and presented as being under the influence of alcohol.

“He also began to smack the pavement with a dog lead.

“The accused walked in the direction of Kincorth Circle and, while walking away, stated ‘You stole my TV. I’m going to stab the f*** out of you’.”

The matter was then reported to the police and Murison, of Kincorth Circle in Aberdeen, later pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Hollow threat by man so inebriated he would have said anything’

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “His TV was stolen by the complainer. He’d left his property insecure, the complainer had gone in and stole a laptop, TV, phone and Firestick.

“He tells me that the police have followed this up and the complainer has been dealt with by the police for that.”

Mr Burn explained that Murison had the dog lead as he’d been out looking for his dog.

“He came by the address and decided he was going to remonstrate with the complainer about the theft of his property,” he added.

“He’s walking away when he makes the comment. This was a hollow threat made by a man so inebriated he would have said anything.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge imposed a fine of £110 but, as Murison was already in custody over a separate matter, she allowed no time to pay and instead imposed the alternative of seven days imprisonment.

