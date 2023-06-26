Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV

George Murison unleashed a foul-mouthed volley of abuse from the pavement up towards the man's flat on Auldearn Place in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
An Aberdeen man has been jailed for threatening to stab the thief who stole his television.

George Murison unleashed a foul-mouthed volley of abuse from the pavement as he looked towards the man’s flat on Auldearn Place in Aberdeen.

The 38-year-old began striking the ground with a dog lead before making the chilling “stab” threat as he walked off.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the incident happened around midnight on July 7 last year.

It started with Murison visiting the man’s block of flats and ringing his buzzer.

‘You stole my TV. I’m going to stab the f*** out of you’

When the man looked out of his window he saw Murison on the pavement below.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said: “The accused began being verbally abusive towards him and presented as being under the influence of alcohol.

“He also began to smack the pavement with a dog lead.

“The accused walked in the direction of Kincorth Circle and, while walking away, stated ‘You stole my TV. I’m going to stab the f*** out of you’.”

The matter was then reported to the police and Murison, of Kincorth Circle in Aberdeen, later pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Hollow threat by man so inebriated he would have said anything’

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “His TV was stolen by the complainer. He’d left his property insecure, the complainer had gone in and stole a laptop, TV, phone and Firestick.

“He tells me that the police have followed this up and the complainer has been dealt with by the police for that.”

Mr Burn explained that Murison had the dog lead as he’d been out looking for his dog.

“He came by the address and decided he was going to remonstrate with the complainer about the theft of his property,” he added.

“He’s walking away when he makes the comment. This was a hollow threat made by a man so inebriated he would have said anything.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge imposed a fine of £110 but, as Murison was already in custody over a separate matter, she allowed no time to pay and instead imposed the alternative of seven days imprisonment.

