Stalker’s victim says partner left terrified by tormentor’s late-night home visits

A stalking victim who was left unnerved after the man he’d been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home late at night has blasted his tormentor’s punishment.

Leigh Inglis’ sinister actions were caught on his victim’s doorbell security camera and due to “previous animosity between the parties” police were called.

Inglis, 29, admitted a stalking charge and was fined £350 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

That’s a sentence his victim blasted as “obviously not fitting” for what his family was put through.

The man, who did not wish to be named, told The Press and Journal: “I feel guilty was the only justified court outcome, but the punishment should have been a lot more.”

He claimed his partner was initially left so fearful she would not walk to her car alone after work and has since insisted on stepping up security at their home.

“We have had to install additional security at the house and my partner is still on edge when a vehicle that sounds like Leigh’s drives down our street,” he added.

Court told of financial fallout

In court, fiscal depute Tom Proctor said there had been a history of a financial fallout between the two men.

The court heard Inglis was first spied on CCTV driving past the man’s house once on August 15 last year at 10.30pm.

He was then caught again three nights later, at 10.15pm, 12.15am, and the following morning at 9.30am.

The family were alerted to his late-night visits through Ring doorbell alerts but they were also alarmed to see Inglis parked nearby watching their house.

“Due to the previous animosity between the parties, the complainer contacted police as he was worried the accused would do something further,” the fiscal added.

“Police were contacted and the accused, who was again observed driving in close proximity to the locus, was traced.”

Claims ‘this was not all one-sided’

His defence agent Iain McGregor told the court there was a “fairly significant history” between the pair.

“This was basically a financial matter,” he said. “There had been a dispute between the two which had been ongoing for a considerable time. This was not all one-sided.

“Sometime before this offence, possibly in July, the complainer had attended at Mr Inglis’ address with a number of other males.

“I am told they were wearing balaclavas at this stage. The information I have is that police were involved in that and the complainer was charged with certain offences.”

Inglis’ victim confirmed that those charges were almost immediately dropped and he has no active cases involving Inglis.

Offered to pay fine from mum’s pocket money

Mr McGregor added: “He stupidly did what he did and has no explanation for that.”

But it’s not the first time that Inglis has been in trouble with the law.

The solicitor added that Inglis has previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences.

And in November last year, he was fined £290 after he was reported for shouting and swearing at the Morrisons in Inverurie.

According to a court document, Inglis behaved in a “threatening or abusive manner” and it was claimed that his outburst “was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm”.

Speaking about his client’s current situation, Mr McGregor added: “He lives with his partner and children and is currently unemployed.

“His partner is in full-time employment and Mr Inglis receives a monthly allowance of £400 from his mother.

“He could pay a fine at a rate of £50 per month,” he added.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Inglis, formerly of Fairway Avenue, Inverurie, to pay a fine of £350.

