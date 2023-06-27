Stalker’s victim says partner left terrified by tormentor’s late-night home visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stalker’s victim says partner left terrified by tormentor’s late-night home visits

Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home as part of a long-running financial dispute.

By Kathryn Wylie
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A stalking victim who was left unnerved after the man he’d been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home late at night has blasted his tormentor’s punishment.

Leigh Inglis’ sinister actions were caught on his victim’s doorbell security camera and due to “previous animosity between the parties” police were called.

Inglis, 29, admitted a stalking charge and was fined £350 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

That’s a sentence his victim blasted as “obviously not fitting” for what his family was put through.

Leigh Inglis. Image: DC Thomson

The man, who did not wish to be named, told The Press and Journal: “I feel guilty was the only justified court outcome, but the punishment should have been a lot more.”

He claimed his partner was initially left so fearful she would not walk to her car alone after work and has since insisted on stepping up security at their home.

“We have had to install additional security at the house and my partner is still on edge when a vehicle that sounds like Leigh’s drives down our street,” he added.

Court told of financial fallout

In court, fiscal depute Tom Proctor said there had been a history of a financial fallout between the two men.

The court heard Inglis was first spied on CCTV driving past the man’s house once on August 15 last year at 10.30pm.

He was then caught again three nights later, at 10.15pm, 12.15am, and the following morning at 9.30am.

The family were alerted to his late-night visits through Ring doorbell alerts but they were also alarmed to see Inglis parked nearby watching their house.

“Due to the previous animosity between the parties, the complainer contacted police as he was worried the accused would do something further,” the fiscal added.

“Police were contacted and the accused, who was again observed driving in close proximity to the locus, was traced.”

Claims ‘this was not all one-sided’

His defence agent Iain McGregor told the court there was a “fairly significant history” between the pair.

“This was basically a financial matter,” he said. “There had been a dispute between the two which had been ongoing for a considerable time. This was not all one-sided.

“Sometime before this offence, possibly in July, the complainer had attended at Mr Inglis’ address with a number of other males.

“I am told they were wearing balaclavas at this stage. The information I have is that police were involved in that and the complainer was charged with certain offences.”

Inglis’ victim confirmed that those charges were almost immediately dropped and he has no active cases involving Inglis.

Offered to pay fine from mum’s pocket money

Mr McGregor added: “He stupidly did what he did and has no explanation for that.”

But it’s not the first time that Inglis has been in trouble with the law.

The solicitor added that Inglis has previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences.

And in November last year, he was fined £290 after he was reported for shouting and swearing at the Morrisons in Inverurie.

According to a court document, Inglis behaved in a “threatening or abusive manner” and it was claimed that his outburst “was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm”.

Speaking about his client’s current situation, Mr McGregor added: “He lives with his partner and children and is currently unemployed.

“His partner is in full-time employment and Mr Inglis receives a monthly allowance of £400 from his mother.

“He could pay a fine at a rate of £50 per month,” he added.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Inglis, formerly of Fairway Avenue, Inverurie, to pay a fine of £350.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Press and Journal

Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen
Leigh Inglis was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Eulyn Pagaling: Knowing what's in Scotland's rivers can help us to take better care…