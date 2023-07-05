Man threatened to stab shop worker less than 24 hours after release from custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened to stab shop worker less than 24 hours after release from custody

Dale Davidson had been acquitted of a separate crime but landed up in trouble the very next day.

By Danny McKay
Dale Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
Dale Davidson. Image: DC Thomson

A lout threatened to stick a dagger in the neck of a shop worker less than 24 hours after being released from custody.

Dale Davidson had been acquitted on a separate matter on Friday afternoon last week, but the very next day went into Dunelm on the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen where he claimed to have suffered an injury.

When staff tried to help and get him an ambulance, the 37-year-old became aggressive, threatening to put a “dagger” in one employee’s neck.

Davidson then turned his aggression towards police and shouted homophobic abuse towards officers.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2pm on Saturday.

‘He was not able to get his medication’

She said Davidson had gone into the store and claimed to have collapsed and suffered an injury.

The store manager attended and called for an ambulance, but Davidson became “irate” and a sales assistant stepped in to help.

Ms Petersen said: “The accused became aggressive, stating he’d put a dagger into the sales assistant’s neck.”

Police were then also called and officers were met with a barrage of verbal abuse, homophobic comments, aggression and threats.

Davidson also taunted: “It will take more than two of you to control me.”

However, control him they did and Davidson was swiftly arrested.

Davidson pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive towards police and a similar charge over his threat to the sales assistant under the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-Restricted Good and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021.

Defence agent Gary Foulis described it as a “very, very unsavoury incident”.

Accused ‘hit he bottle’

Mr Foulis said his client had only been released from custody on Friday late afternoon after being acquitted of a separate matter following a trial.

He said: “That had a bit of an impact on Mr Davidson.

“It was late on Friday afternoon, he was not able to get his medication or engage with social work.

“He had been on remand for six months.

“The offence was less than 24 hours since he had been liberated.”

The solicitor said Davidson had received some upsetting news about a family member and “hit the bottle”.

He went on: “He then sustained an injury and has little recollection of matters.

“He accepts shouting and swearing.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan ordered Davidson, of Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, to be jailed for three months.

