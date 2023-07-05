Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew’s 30% bigger boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew’s 30% bigger boat

The new Altaire is more than 260ft long and has arrived in the islands from Denmark.

By Chris Cope
"You're gonna need a bigger boat" - Chris Duncan and his crew now have one. Image: Calum Gray /Shetland News
A giant new fishing trawler, Altaire, is attracting attention in Lerwick.

The vessel will be targeting pelagic species such as North Sea herring, mackerel and blue whiting.

She made her maiden appearance in Shetland’s largest port last weekend.

Skipper Chris Duncan described her as “top class”.

And it is hard to argue, considering all the modern equipment and comfortable surroundings for the crew, as well as the distinctive red sweeping across the exterior.

12 crew and room for more

Measuring more than 260ft from bow to stern, the new Altaire is nearly the longest ship in the Shetland fishing fleet.

But it is her width that makes the vessel such a standout. Despite being only around 13ft longer than her predecessor, the new trawler (registered as LK 429) is about 30% bigger overall.

She currently has a crew of 12 but there is space for more on board.

“It’s a big upgrade,” Mr Duncan said as he reflected on the previous Altaire, which was 19 years old.

Altaire skipper Chris Duncan.
Altaire skipper Chris Duncan. Image: Chris Cope /Shetland News.

The new vessel is also more stable at sea, compared to the old Altaire, he added.

She was fitted out by Danish shipyard Karstensens Skibsaerft, which said her design focused on crew wellbeing, low emissions and catch quality.

In terms of amenities for the crew, there is a gym on board, as well as a sauna and two TV rooms. Each cabin has Sky TV and en suite facilities.

So what about the cost? Mr Duncan was tight-lipped but acknowledged inflation had pushed up the cost of shipbuilding.

Altaire's hi-tech bridge.
Altaire’s hi-tech bridge. Image: Chris Cope/Shetland News
Altaire's crew facilities are top-notch.
Crew facilities are top-notch. Image: Chris Cope/Shetland News
Below deck area.
Below deck areas are spacious. Image: Chris Cope/Shetland News

The trawler is owned by a partnership that includes two local shareholders and Plymouth-based fishing agent Interfish.

She  has already undergone tests and trials at sea.

It is expected that she will head off for her first fishing trip later this summer to catch herring in the North Sea.

Mr Duncan and his crew tend to land their catches in Peterhead, but they sometimes go to Denmark, or Killybegs in Ireland.

Home sweet home

Collafirth, on the east coast of mainland Shetland, was traditionally home for the first incarnation of Altaire.

But the new, much larger vessel is likely to berth at Lerwick or Northmavine, in the north-west of mainland Shetland, depending on the time of the year.

Her arrival in Lerwick, from Denmark, came just a couple of days after it was announced the Scottish Government had shelved its controversial Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA) proposal, which would have effectively banned fishing in 10% of the country’s waters.

Mr Duncan said the policy would have had an “effect on an awful lot of people”.

