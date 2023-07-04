Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court charged over the alleged stabbing of a 23-year-old in Aberdeen almost a month ago.

A man suffered serious injuries as a result of an incident on Kettlehills Crescent in the Northfield area of the city on June 10.

Liam King has now been charged and appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, faced a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

It is understood the injured male is alleged to have been stabbed.

King made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

Police had earlier stated King had been charged with attempted murder, but this was downgraded prior to his appearance in the dock.

A police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a 23-year-old man in Kettlehills Crescent, Aberdeen, on June 10 2023.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 4 2023.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

