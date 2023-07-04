Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen

A man sustained serious injuries as a result of an incident on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen on June 10.

By Danny McKay
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

A man has appeared in court charged over the alleged stabbing of a 23-year-old in Aberdeen almost a month ago.

A man suffered serious injuries as a result of an incident on Kettlehills Crescent in the Northfield area of the city on June 10.

Liam King has now been charged and appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, faced a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

It is understood the injured male is alleged to have been stabbed.

King made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

Police had earlier stated King had been charged with attempted murder, but this was downgraded prior to his appearance in the dock.

A police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a 23-year-old man in Kettlehills Crescent, Aberdeen, on June 10 2023.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 4 2023.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

