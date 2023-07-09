Warrant granted for thief who swiped £3,000 from beauty salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Warrant granted for thief who swiped £3,000 from beauty salon

Alexander Murison stole cash, which was hidden inside a glasses case, from Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street.

By Danny McKay
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View

A warrant has been granted for a thief who swiped £3,000 from an Aberdeen city centre beauty salon then failed to turn up at court.

Alexander Murison previously pled guilty to a string of charges, including stealing the cash from Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street.

He also admitted to stealing scratch cards and food from shops around the city.

But despite previously admitting his guilt over the matters, the 42-year-old failed to come to court for his sentencing and a warrant was granted for his arrest.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, during the morning of December 16, the owner of the beauty salon placed £3,000 inside a cream glasses case.

Accused caught on camera

She said: “The glasses case was left in the top drawer at reception.”

Around 3pm, the owner went next door to speak to a client for five minutes, leaving the premises insecure and unmanned.

Ms Martin said: “Five minutes later, she returned and, on checking the drawer, found that the glasses case containing the cash had gone.

“CCTV was reviewed which showed that the accused entered the store, looked in the drawer at reception and took the glasses case containing the money.

Murison admitted five charges

“He looked around before exiting.”

Police were contacted and further inquiries revealed Murison had attended various other stores in the area and purchased items with the money.

Murison also stole scratch cards worth £30 from McColl’s on Back Hilton Road on September 2.

On October 8, he stole £15 worth of scratch cards from Spar on St Machar Drive and a day later he also stole food from McColl’s on Hayton Road.

Murison, whose address was given in court papers at HMP Grampian but who is understood to now be at liberty, admitted three charges of theft, one of shoplifting and one of breaching a bail condition.

During the hearing, defence agent Neil McRobert was unable to provide the court with an explanation for his client’s non-appearance.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin granted a warrant for his apprehension.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Ginger Gairdner: What's the best gardening magazine for advice?
people on Newburgh beach
Hottest June on record: How rising temperatures have affected the north and north-east
the world's largest ceilidh
'Ceilidhs aren't twee, they're a brilliant night!' say Nairn dancers
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View
David Knight: Even with inspiring and dedicated people on board, the NHS is gridlocked
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: What next for Aberdeen's fire-ravaged plant?
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View
Dingwall man faces down incurable blood cancer myeloma with golf
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man barricaded himself in Aboyne home and threatened police
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View
24-year-old Ciara's new Highland distillery inspired by ancestor's illicit still
horse racing at Seaton Park
A day at the races: Recalling how Seaton Park hosted the sport of kings…
The theft happened at Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street. Image: Google Street View
Thousands turn out for 'amazing show' at 95th Forres Highland Games