Warrant granted for thief who swiped £3,000 from beauty salon

A warrant has been granted for a thief who swiped £3,000 from an Aberdeen city centre beauty salon then failed to turn up at court.

Alexander Murison previously pled guilty to a string of charges, including stealing the cash from Houz of Aesthetics on St Andrew Street.

He also admitted to stealing scratch cards and food from shops around the city.

But despite previously admitting his guilt over the matters, the 42-year-old failed to come to court for his sentencing and a warrant was granted for his arrest.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, during the morning of December 16, the owner of the beauty salon placed £3,000 inside a cream glasses case.

Accused caught on camera

She said: “The glasses case was left in the top drawer at reception.”

Around 3pm, the owner went next door to speak to a client for five minutes, leaving the premises insecure and unmanned.

Ms Martin said: “Five minutes later, she returned and, on checking the drawer, found that the glasses case containing the cash had gone.

“CCTV was reviewed which showed that the accused entered the store, looked in the drawer at reception and took the glasses case containing the money.

Murison admitted five charges

“He looked around before exiting.”

Police were contacted and further inquiries revealed Murison had attended various other stores in the area and purchased items with the money.

Murison also stole scratch cards worth £30 from McColl’s on Back Hilton Road on September 2.

On October 8, he stole £15 worth of scratch cards from Spar on St Machar Drive and a day later he also stole food from McColl’s on Hayton Road.

Murison, whose address was given in court papers at HMP Grampian but who is understood to now be at liberty, admitted three charges of theft, one of shoplifting and one of breaching a bail condition.

During the hearing, defence agent Neil McRobert was unable to provide the court with an explanation for his client’s non-appearance.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin granted a warrant for his apprehension.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.